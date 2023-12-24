ProSieben show - "The Masked Singer": Jennifer Weist wins as the ice princess - and pleads for more empathy at Christmas time

As the ice princess, she made everyone melt: singer Jennifer Weist has won the ProSieben show"The Masked Singer". The musician - known as the front woman of the German-language rock band Jennifer Rostock - left all the remaining competitors behind with her singing in the final of the ninth season and secured the most votes from viewers.

She then took off the mask she had worn on the show to avoid being recognized. Weist was dressed in a graceful ice princess costume with an impressive skirt and cool blue eyes.

"It was a great honor for me to wear this dress," said Weist after her victory. Even if the role of the delicate and delicate ice princess was not so easy for her to play. Weist has become known as an energetic rock singer. As a solo singer, she calls herself Yaenniver. "They always had to slow me down," she said of the preparations. Whenever she wanted to "step on the gas a bit more" with her voice, she was immediately vetoed.

Singing under the mask wasn't exactly easy either. "It's like singing against a wall," reported Weist. "And quite often you don't get as high as you think."

A teacher ends up in third place on "The Masked Singer"

However, she had not noticed any such difficulties in recent weeks. The ice princess was already considered the favorite before the final due to her good performances. In the final, she competed against three other costumed celebrities: a mustang, a troll and a so-called Lulatsch. The latter in particular turned out to be a tough competitor. The more than three-metre-tall plush creature with a cotton candy look had become a fan favorite.

In the end, however, the long, lanky creature lost out and ended up in second place. Actor Pasquale Aleardi ("Inspector Dupin") emerged from under the shaggy head. The mustang galloped across the finish line in third place - the horse outfit hid actor Hendrik Duryn, known from the RTL series "Der Lehrer", among others. Fourth place went to the troll, from which singer Mieze, front woman of the electro-punk band Mia, emerged.

In the show, celebrities appear as singers but hide their true identity behind masks. Only their voice and complicated clues give away who is on stage. Whoever is eliminated from the show or wins it at the end has to reveal their identity.

Actor Uwe Ochsenknecht (masked as Kiwi bird), singer Katja Ebstein (Okapi), model Eva Padberg (fire extinguisher), journalist Jenke von Wilmsdorff (Mars mouse) and singer Tim Bendzko (Santa's brother Klaus Claus) also took part in the season that has now ended. Ochsenknecht was at the center of an unusual incident in the live show, which was built on secrecy. In an episode at the end of November, the mask of his bird costume accidentally slipped and briefly revealed his face.

Ruth Moschner had the right instinct

As the winner of the ninth season, Weist succeeds singer Luca Hänni, who last won the format in a shoebill costume. Aesthetically, however, her triumph was more reminiscent of singer Sarah Engels, who impressed as a skeleton in the third season - also in a very graceful, cool costume.

The fact that Weist floated across the stage as a princess had already been considered a reliable tip before the unmasking. However, only Ruth Moschner on the show's guessing team guessed correctly. Her colleague Rick Kavanian, on the other hand, settled on Anke Engelke. Entrepreneur Judith Williams was also off the mark, but was full of praise for the ice princess, who had performed Mariah Carey's smack ballad "Hero" on the show. "Every cell in your body vibrates and lets that voice out," said Williams, moved.

Jennifer Weist gave herself a big present the day before Christmas Eve. Still disguised as an ice princess, she went on record to say that she wished the people "out there" a lot of "love and warmth and empathy" for the festive season - "because we often live in a very cold world". By then she sounded as stately as a queen - and no longer like a princess.

