The man who served as a foster father to several Turpin children in California is handed a seven-year sentence for acts of child abuse.

Riverside, California (AP) — A California man was penalized with a seven-year prison sentence on Friday for mistreating foster children assigned to live in his home, including some who had previously suffered at the hands of their abusive parents.

Marcelino Olguin, 65, was escorted out of the courtroom by sheriff’s deputies following a brief sentencing hearing. Olguin had previously admitted to committing lewd acts on a child, unlawfully detaining a child, and causing harm to a child. Olguin's wife, Rosa, and adult daughter, Lennys, also pleaded guilty to child neglect and were each sentenced to four years of probation.

In a statement, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin stated, "Today's sentencing signifies a crucial step in delivering justice to the victims who endured unspeakable abuse. These children found themselves in a vulnerable situation after surviving harrowing trauma, only to be further victimized by someone entrusted with their care."

The Olguins' lawyers argued that the plea agreement spared the women from serving prison time. "My client ensured his family's freedom," stated Paul Grech, Marcelino Olguin's lawyer, following the hearing. He declined to provide further details about the case.

The Olguin family assumed responsibility for caring for the children after they were rescued from inhumane living conditions in their parents' home in the Southern California community of Perris. Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were convicted of torture and years of abuse in 2019. This abuse included shackling some of their 13 children, starving them, and denying them a proper education. The Turpin parents were sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

During Friday's hearing, a victim's advocate read out a statement prepared by one of the Turpin children who had once lived with the Olguins. "All I had wished for was to finally find a loving family and heal from my trauma, but unfortunately, this did not happen," the statement said. The unnamed victim is still healing and learning to trust, but has chosen to forgive the family as an act of faith, the statement concluded.

A report revealed that the social welfare system had failed the Turpin children, who ranged in age from two to 29 when they were rescued by the authorities from their parents' home after their 17-year-old sister managed to escape and call 911. Eventually, six of the children were placed with the Olguins.

Attorneys representing some of the Turpin children filed a civil lawsuit against Riverside County in 2022, alleging that the Olguins had abused the minors in their care. The parents are said to have physically assaulted the children, including hitting them with sandals, pulling their hair, and forcing them to eat their vomit. They were also accused of making the children sit in a circle and recount their traumatic experiences in their parents' home. The lawsuit also accused Marcelino Olguin of sexual abuse.

Lennys Olguin's attorney, Kia Feyzjou, claimed that some of the allegations may have been slightly exaggerated, but a successful trial in the face of so much public scrutiny would have been challenging. Doug Ecks, who represented Rosa Olguin, argued that his client and daughter might be perceived as enablers, but they were not charged with the same level of abuse as their husband/father. "When a resolution was reached that did not involve custody, it seemed to be in everyone's best interest," stated Ecks.

