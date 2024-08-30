- The majority of Saxons are content with their healthcare system.

Majority of Saxons are content with the healthcare in the Free State, as revealed by a recent Forsa survey sponsored by Techniker Krankenkasse (TK). The study showed that 79% of respondents were either satisfied, very satisfied, or completely satisfied with the healthcare: 53% were "satisfied", 19% "very satisfied", and 7% "completely satisfied".

Healthcare in rural areas has been a persistent concern

The survey further indicated that residents of major Saxon cities like Chemnitz, Dresden, Leipzig, and Zwickau were more satisfied with the healthcare compared to those living in smaller towns. TK CEO Alexander Krauß pointed out that delivering comprehensive and top-notch medical care in rural regions has been a long-standing issue. The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the Free State need to tackle this issue, he urged.

Although several productive measures have been implemented, such as scholarships for future rural doctors and telemedicine services, more intense efforts are required, Krauß emphasized. The rural population should not be overlooked, he added.

Individuals in relationships report better health

60% of the surveyed women and men rated their health as good or very good. 27% considered it satisfactory, while 13% described it as less good or bad.

Individuals in relationships generally reported better health: 65% of them reported good health, versus 53% of singles.

The association between relationship status and health care satisfaction is yet to be explored, but it could be interesting to see if individuals in relationships have better health care experiences due to their overall well-being.

Despite the satisfactory healthcare situation in the Free State, addressing the needs of rural residents in terms of health care remains a significant challenge, as highlighted by TK CEO Alexander Krauß.

