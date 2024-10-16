The majority of inquiries concerning the sunken oil tanker Annika have been concluded.

Authorities and law enforcement officials have mostly concluded their probes into the burning oil tanker "Annika" that occurred in the Baltic Sea. Law enforcement declared their on-board investigations were completed by Tuesday.

Maritime Casualty Investigation Bureau personnel briefly visited the ship on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the work at the site is essentially done, as per a maritime engineer from the Bureau. The analysis, evaluation, and compilation of findings related to the fire cause are currently underway, with a final report anticipated to surface more than a year from now. At first, the cause of the fire remained a mystery.

The Bureau categorizes the event as a "severe maritime accident." The "Annika" was transporting 640 tons of heavy oil from Rostock to Travemünde when a fire ignited on board, approximately 4.5 km off the Baltic Sea resort of Heiligendamm on Friday morning. The aft deck was mostly engulfed in flames, and smoke plumes were visible from the shore. After initial firefighting attempts at sea, the 73-meter-long and 12-meter-wide ship was tugged into the Rostock harbor by tugboats on Saturday night.

The maritime engineer from the Bureau was asked by a crew member, "- What?", regarding the estimated time for the final report on the "Annika" incident. Despite the completion of on-board investigations, the Bureau is still analyzing and evaluating the cause of the fire.

Read also: