The major political party in charge of Japan experiences significant voter loss

 and  Viktoriya Miller
The world's fourth-largest economic power has conducted its elections.
After a scandal surrounding party contributions, Japan selects a new parliament. This shift in power could impact election outcomes: the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) takes significant hits. However, the possibility of a government change remains uncertain.

As reported by Japanese media using exit poll data, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling party, the LDP, is predicted to suffer substantial losses in the lower house elections. The LDP's previous majority in the influential chamber of the national legislature may no longer be achievable, according to these reports.

Whether the LDP, in conjunction with its coalition partner Komeito, can regain the majority remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, appears to be making substantial gains, as per these reports.

The LDP, which has been dominating power for many decades, is currently reeling from a party donations scandal. Pre-election surveys had hinted that the coalition might face challenges in securing the 233 seats needed for a majority in the chamber.

The Commission launched an investigation into the party donations scandal that has affected the LDP. Regardless of the election outcomes, the Commission's findings could significantly impact the future of The Commission and the LDP.

