The magistrate is examining the directives to be given to the jury in the trial of the three ex-Memphis law enforcement officials implicated in the demise of Tyre Nichols.

The anticipated closing statements in the case were missed as U.S. District Judge Mark Norris spent extensive hours in seclusion, finalizing the intricate, complex instructions that the jury would be given prior to beginning their deliberations. Lawyers discussed issues concerning these instructions during morning and afternoon sessions that Norris presided over.

During the afternoon discussion, Prosecutor Forrest Christian emphasized that for jurors to convict the officers of excessive force, they must establish that bodily harm occurred to Nichols.

In essence, the jury spent an entire day in a separate room, prompting Norris to comment that they were wasting time there.

Post-Thursday submission of the prosecutor's case, defense attorneys petitioned for acquittals, arguing insufficient evidence was presented by the prosecution. Norris declined these motions on Tuesday.

Attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith ceased their court appearances on Monday after each enlisted experts to counter the prosecution's claims that the officers employed excessive force, failed to intervene, and neglected to inform their supervisors and healthcare personnel regarding the severity of the assault.

The video footage captured five officers, all of whom are Black, engaging in physical confrontations with Nichols, a fellow Black man, approximately a block from his home while he cried out for his mother. Two of these officers, Desmond Mills and Emmitt Martin, confessed to their roles and served as prosecution witnesses.

Nichols perished on January 10, 2023, three days following the incident. An autopsy report revealed that Nichols, the father of a now 7-year-old son, succumbed to head injuries. The report outlined brain injuries, along with cuts and bruises on his head and other parts of his body.

Part of the Scorpion Unit, these five officers sought out drugs, illegal firearms, and violent offenders. The team was disbanded in the wake of Nichols' demise.

The officers deployed pepper spray and a Taser against Nichols during a traffic stop; however, the 29-year-old managed to flee, as shown in the aforementioned video footage. The prosecution asserted that the officers subjected Nichols to physical violence due to his escape attempts, citing the widespread police practice referred to as the "street tax" or "run tax.”

Haley, Bean, and Smith were taken into custody on federal charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstruction of justice through witness tampering. Convictions in these cases could result in life imprisonment.

Additionally, the five officers are being charged with second-degree murder in a state court case, where they all pleaded not guilty. Martin and Mills are anticipated to modify their pleas. The date for a state court trial has yet to be established.

