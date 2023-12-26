iOS 15 - The magic trick: How easy it is to identify dogs, cats and plants with your iPhone

Apple has a problem: with every iOS update, so many new features are added that it is almost impossible for the iPhone manufacturer to really go into everything at one of the rare product presentations. As a result, it often takes a while for the general public to find out about the practical tricks and gimmicks.

This is probably also the case with the somewhat dusty-named "visual lookup" function. Behind this is an amazingly accurate recognition of animals, landmarks and plants. You can find out how to access the information here.

No additional app required

If you have taken a photo of a plant, cat or dog, you will find an info button in the large view at the bottom of the screen. If the system has recognized something, the symbol consists of a framed "i" and two asterisks. Tap this button to open a fairly extensive menu.

In the overview, you will find information on the camera used and its settings, a location, if GPS data is stored, and the time the picture was taken. Immediately below the picture, as soon as the "visual look-up" has determined the relevant information, you will find a paw print symbol, a map symbol or a leaf symbol.

If you tap on this menu item, a dialog will open the first time you use the function, indicating that the following information will be retrieved from the Internet. Clicking on "Next" takes you to the overview of what could be shown in the picture.

Maybe a dachshund, possibly a Doberman

The so-called "Siri knowledge" usually suggests two possibilities. In the test, this was particularly amusing when it came to dog breeds, as the editorial dachshund was alternatively recognized as a Doberman or a Black and Tan Coonhound - both breeds whose size a dachshund would not reach without stilts. However, the dachshund was always found among the suggestions, i.e. the correct result. As a further aid, iOS provides a number of images from the web so that comparisons can be made if anything is unclear.

This is particularly useful for plants, trees and flowers, which iOS also recognizes. Simply take a photo of a leaf or flower and look up what it is - without an additional app. The same applies to cats, where iOS also recognizes the breed amazingly reliably. In addition to animals and plants, the system can also recognize landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower. Practical: It provides the address and details with just one click - just like a city tour.

"Visual Lookup" is available for all devices that use at least an A12 Bionic processor, i.e. from the iPhone XS from 2018. Apple added the function with iOS 15, and it came on board for the iPad from iPadOS 15.1.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de