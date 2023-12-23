Acting star Ryan O'Neal - The "Love Story" actor died of this

Actor Ryan O'Neal (1941-2023) passed away on December 8. He was 82 years old. As "The Blast" reports, citing the death certificate, the official cause of death has now been confirmed. According to the report, O'Neal died of heart failure at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, after suffering from cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, for years. According to "The Blast", the document states that his final resting place is Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

A "Hollywood legend"

The sad news of his death was announced by his son Patrick O'Neal (56) in an Instagram post on December 8. He posted several pictures of sunsets and wrote: "My father passed away peacefully today with his loving team by his side supporting him." He paid tribute to his father as a "Hollywood legend" and his "hero". He continued: "I looked up to him and he was always larger than life."

In 1964, O'Neal had his breakthrough in the soap opera "Peyton Place". In 1970, he appeared in "Love Story", which made him world-famous and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He was nominated for the Golden Globes for the leading role in "Paper Moon". His comedy "Is' was, Doc?" with Barbra Streisand (81) was also a huge success.

O'Neal has been married and divorced twice and has four children. Above all, his turbulent relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009) caused quite a stir; the two were one of the most colorful couples in show business. They separated in 1997 after 17 years, but became close again when the beauty icon was diagnosed with cancer. Her death shook the actor to the core.

He himself has struggled with a number of health problems in recent years, having been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

Source: www.stern.de