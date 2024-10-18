The Los Angeles Dodgers strengthen their hold with a dominating 3-1 lead in the NLCS after crushing triumph over the New York Mets

The Dodgers decimated the New York Mets 10-2 on enemy soil, escalating their 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series on Thursday night.

Excitement pulsed through Citi Field as Edgardo Alfonzo and Robin Ventura, previously victorious in the 2000 NL pennant race, threw out the opening pitch. However, the vibrancy waned swiftly as Shohei Ohtani seized the opportunity with a lead-off homer, placing the Mets in a miserable predicament.

Ohtani's accomplishment marked his second consecutive game with a homer, while his feat was the first time Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana allowed a home run since August 20.

Los Angeles' advantage waned, but the Mets' third baseman countered with a solo shot, leveling the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.

The Dodgers established dominance once more as shortstop Tommy Edman cracked an RBI double in the third, taking back the lead. Kiké Hernández followed suit with an additional run, expanding the tally to 3-1.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo managed to notch a run in a fielder's choice, but it also forced the side out. Dodgers' starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto then efficiently circumvented further damage, engaging in 4.1 innings of pitching, striking out eight batters while conceding only two runs.

The Dodgers' response to the Mets' runs was formidable. Mookie Betts notched two RBIs in a double, increasing the Dodgers' lead to 5-2. Betts extended his scoring streak by adding another two-run homer, making it a 7-2 game in the sixth inning.

The Mets squandered opportunities to diminish the deficit, leaving runners on base in the sixth inning.

Max Muncy, a Dodger, had an extraordinary night. The 34-year-old continued his streak of consecutive postseason plate appearances reaching base safely to 12, tying Reggie Jackson's record. Although the streak was discontinued in the eighth inning, a strikeout put an end to it.

The evening following the game, Muncy congratulated himself on the achievement, oblivious to the significance of the historic moment.

“It’s pretty cool,” Muncy acknowledged, attributing his accomplishment to the ability to reach base for his teammates and score runs for them.

Los Angeles barged their way into the eighth with three additional runs, leaving the bullpen to secure a 10-2 victory, forcing the Mets to the brink of elimination.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza attributed Ohtani's lead-off homer for setting the tone for the game, however, downplayed its contribution to their loss.

“The solo shot didn’t cost us the game,” Mendoza explained to reporters.

Despite discussing the Mets' lackluster performance, Mendoza emphasized their determination to combat the Dodgers' offensive onslaught.

“But, yeah, when he goes out there first at-bat of the game and hits it like that, it provides a good feeling for them,” Mendoza acknowledged. “But we knew the solo shot wasn't going to beat us. We couldn't have stopped it.”

The Dodgers now nearest to securing their first World Series appearance since 2020, a time when they celebrated their seventh title in history.

Betts acknowledged the aggressive emotions surging through the team as they approached the Fall Classic.

“I think I’ve tried to manage those emotions many times,” Betts confessed. “It’s tough. Like I said, I’ve tried to stay even keeled and all those things. At a time like this, that doesn’t really work, so I’ve got to just jump on the roller coaster and enjoy the ride.”

The Dodgers are gearing up for Game 5 on Friday at 5:08 p.m. ET.

