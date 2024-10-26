Skip to content
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees through a thrilling walk-off grand slam in additional frames.

In the World Series opening match on Friday evening at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, the Dodgers overpowered the New York Yankees with a final score of 6-3.

At Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on October 25, 2024, during Game One of the 2024 World Series, Freddie Freeman from the Los Angeles Dodgers rejoiced upon smashing a game-ending grand slam against the New York Yankees in the tenth inning.

The situation was packed with tension and couldn't be resolved within the standard nine rounds.

The Yankees managed to score in the upper part of the 10th inning, securing a 3-2 advantage. However, the Dodgers responded with a sensational walk-off grand slam, hit by first baseman Freddie Freeman, delivering an electrifying victory for the local team.

The 120th World Series presents one of the most thrilling contests in recent history. With a collective 63 appearances, the Yankees and Dodgers are the most frequent participants in the Fall Classic. Despite this, the Yankees stand out as the dominant force, boasting 41 appearances and an incredible 27 titles.

These two esteemed organizations have locked horns in the World Series an astonishing 11 times, last confronting each other in 1981. The Yankees have emerged victorious eight times out of the previous matches.

The Yankees now find themselves just three victories away from claiming an unprecedented 28th World Series championship. The two sides will clash once more on Saturday in Los Angeles, for Game 2 in the best-of-seven series.

This piece is still evolving and will be revised accordingly.

The exhilarating victory by the Dodgers in the World Series showcased the passion for sport among fans. Spectators eagerly anticipate the next match between the Yankees and Dodgers, displaying an enduring interest in sport.

