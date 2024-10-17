The Los Angeles Archdiocese consents to shell out a massive $880 million to individuals who experienced sexual misconduct at the hands of clergy members.

Los Angeles, California (AP) – The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has consented to shell out an astounding $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse, dating back numerous decades, as reported on Wednesday. This monetary compensation is reportedly the largest single child sex abuse settlement ever agreed upon with a Catholic archdiocese, according to an attorney.

Following the announcement, Archbishop José H. Gomez issued a statement expressing remorse for each incident, saying, "From the depths of my soul, I am sorry for every one of these incidents."

The archbishop added, "I hope this settlement will offer some semblance of healing for the pain these men and women have endured." He further stated, "I believe we have reached a resolution for these past abuses that will provide fair compensation to the survivors."

Negotiations between the attorneys representing 1,353 individuals who claim to have suffered appalling abuse at the hands of local Catholic clergy led to the settlement.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the lengthy litigation against the most populous archdiocese in the United States reaches a conclusion with this agreement.

Attorneys from the Plaintiffs’ Liaison Committee stated in a joint statement, "Although there isn't a sum of money that can make up for what was taken away from these 1,353 courageous individuals who have been silent for decades, there is justice in accountability."

Under the settlement terms, the plaintiffs will engage in a process to distribute the settlement amount among themselves, without the involvement of the archdiocese.

The archdiocese has previously paid out $740 million to victims in various settlements and had vowed to enhance its measures to protect church members. With this settlement, the total payout will surpass $1.5 billion, according to the Times.

Attorney Morgan Stewart, who led the negotiations, stated, "This settlement is the largest single child sex abuse settlement ever reached with a Catholic archdiocese."

Stewart explained to the Times, "These survivors have suffered for decades after the abuse. Many survivors have passed away. The aging survivors and those with knowledge of the abuse within the church are dwindling. It was time to put an end to this."

The settlement will be funded by the archdiocese's investments, reserves, bank financing, and other assets. Certain religious orders and others named in the litigation will also contribute to the settlement cost, the Times reported.

In light of the settlement, the Archbishop of Los Angeles acknowledged, "We, as a church, have made mistakes and caused harm. We are committed to learning from this and ensuring such incidents never happen again."

Reflecting on the settlement, Stewart noted, "This is not just about the money for the survivors, but also about ensuring accountability and preventing such abuse from happening in the future."

