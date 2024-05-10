The "Lord of the Rings" series carries on with the release of a fresh movie.

A couple decades ago, a movie based on "The Lord of the Rings" books was released and it collected numerous Oscars. In the next two years, another film is scheduled to be made about Gollum specifically.

Warner Bros. Pictures is looking to revisit Middle-earth with a new "Lord of the Rings" film titled "Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," planned for a 2026 cinema release. The man behind bringing Gollum to life in previous installments, Andy Serkis, has been signed on as both the lead actor and director for this project. Peter Jackson, who directed the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, will serve as a producer in this new venture along with his wife Fran Walsh according to industry news in the US.

Andy Serkis, who is also known for his role as Caesar the chimpanzee in the 'Planet of the Apes' trilogy, made his directing debut with the romantic movie 'As Long As I Breathe' in 2018. He went on to direct 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.'

"The Lord of the Rings" series by the British author J.R.R. Tolkien inspired Peter Jackson's three-part film adaptation: 'The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001), 'The Two Towers' (2002) and 'The Return of the King' (2003). The movies racked up many awards, with eleven accolades being given to 'The Return of the King' alone.

This year, another film in the "Lord of the Rings" realm is set to premiere - "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is a prequel and focuses on the events leading up to the saga. This animated fantasy film by renowned Japanese anime director Kenji Kamiyama will hit the theaters in December.

