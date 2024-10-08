The local employment office will acquire a recurring subscription service, intended for the advantage of the public.

Unemployment aid recipients will be summoned by job centers for a regular, monthly one-on-one chat, as per a draft from the Federal Ministry of Labor, as reported by the German Editorial Network. This move aims to ensure that these individuals are following the terms of their agreements, and the decision will be made official in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to the draft, these monthly meetings will be crucial for integrating unemployed individuals into the workforce. For instance, jobless youth and those at risk of prolonged unemployment are scheduled for regular appointments.

The draft specifically targets those who have been receiving unemployment benefits for less than a year, with the aim of identifying those at risk of long-term unemployment promptly. Graduates of integration or language courses will also benefit from these conversations.

The Ministry of Labor suggests that a monthly conversation frequency would be appropriate for young individuals or those with more complex issues. Establishing and maintaining consistent contact with employable benefit recipients is of utmost importance, the draft notes.

The unemployed individuals will need to attend these regular, one-on-one chats as part of the examination of their progress towards finding employment. During these meetings, the Ministry of Labor will examine graduates of integration or language courses to assess their readiness to enter the workforce.

