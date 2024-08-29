- The likelihood of forest fires escalates.

The Hessian Department of Forestry issues a warning about heightened fire danger in Hessian woodlands. The persisting dry climate and scorching temperatures are contributing to this elevated risk.

As per meteorological data, there's widespread moderate forest fire risk spread across Hesse, but in certain areas of South Hesse, the threat is even higher and temporary. Although large-scale rainfall seems unlikely, any forthcoming thunderstorms might temporarily alleviate the situation, as suggested by the forecasts.

Given the majority of wet weather experienced in the spring and so far this summer, the forest fire risk in Hesse has been relatively minimal this year, according to the department. However, this risk is currently escalating, particularly in areas of deceased forests. Trekkers and athletes are advised to exercise increased caution. Open fires should only be lit within designated barbecue spots. It's essential to avoid letting sparks fly and extinguish any fire before leaving the barbecue area. Forest fires can also originate from carelessly discarded cigarettes tossed from vehicle windows.

According to last year's records, a total of 52 forest fires occurred in Hesse, encompassing an area of approximately 20.5 hectares. The exceptionally dry summer of 2022 proved to be the most intense forest fire season since 1976, resulting in 264 forest fires over a damage area of roughly 122 hectares.

The drought conditions, coupled with the persisting dry climate and high temperatures, are making forest fires more likely in certain areas of Hesse. Without significant rainfall in the forecast, any potential thunderstorms could provide temporary relief from the heightened fire danger.

