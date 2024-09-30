"The life we once constructed here has vanished": Helene wreaks havoc in western North Carolina. Neighbors are uniting to reconstruct.

On a Saturday morning, he hopped into his ride and journeyed towards their home, which was situated in the heart of the North Carolina mountains, sandwiched between Spruce Pine and Little Switzerland. This was his parents' residence, as Perkins admitted in a post about his ordeal. It's approximately an hour's drive from Asheville, and under ordinary conditions, it's quite secluded and tranquil.

Perkins was in for a shock when he discovered that the area had been ravaged by Helene, a merciless storm that left a trail of destruction in its wake. The region was bereft of resources, with ruined roads, homes, and utility networks cutting it off from all directions.

According to CNN's tally, Helene claimed the lives of at least 93 individuals, including 30 in Buncombe County, where Asheville is located. North Carolina took a heavy blow, with days of relentless flooding turning roads into flooded pathways, leaving thousands stranded without the essentials, and putting a strain on the state's resources.

Gov. Roy Cooper described it as "one of the worst storms in modern history." Despite efforts to distribute supplies, at least 280 roads are still closed across the state, making it difficult for assistance to reach affected areas, Cooper pointed out. Buncombe County alone has reported at least 30 deaths due to the storm.

When Perkins realized how many roads were impassable, he abandoned his vehicle near a closed highway at the foot of the mountain and began hiking towards his parents' home.

"I tried every route I could imagine, but the roads were blocked by landslides or collapsed sections, no matter where I went," Perkins explained to CNN. "I can't tell you how many collapsing roads and deep mudslides I had to traverse, how many fallen trees I had to remove from my backpack and navigate around."

During his hike, Perkins encountered several individuals trapped due to the damaged highway. After trekking for more than three-and-a-half hours, he covered a distance of 11 miles and climbed 2,200 feet to finally reach his parents' home.

"I've never been so grateful to see anyone safe," Perkins told CNN, adding that his parents, both in their 70s, were resourceful individuals.

His parents were unharmed and their home was mostly intact, but they were confined, unable to descend the mountain on foot, Perkins said.

"They have provisions. They are running low on water, but they have enough propane to heat water when the need arises, Perkins informed CNN on Sunday, noticing that power restoration may take weeks for their area.

After finding his parents on Saturday, fog and rain settled in, and Perkins decided to make his way back down. "I didn't want to use their supplies, so I chose to retrace my steps," Perkins explained, adding that he was even able to hitch a ride on an undamaged stretch of road with a local resident on his way down.

The community was resilient, Perkins said. His mother was able to send him a message earlier Sunday, and it largely concerned obtaining supplies for their neighbors.

"I'm still trying to process it all. I've never witnessed anything like this," Perkins said. "Power may take a couple of weeks to be restored. I cannot comprehend how long it will take the Department of Transportation to repair the winding roads that cling to the steep mountainsides."

‘The life we have built here is no more.’

Just east of Buncombe County and the hard-hit city of Asheville lies McDowell County, where over 20 air rescues have been carried out since early Saturday morning, according to the county's emergency management in a Saturday news release.

The heavy rains caused the Swannanoa River to overflow its banks and inundate McDowell and other counties in the region.

Jim and Allie Bourdy had moved into their Beacon Village home, situated next to the river, about eight years ago. When the Swannanoa overflowed and flooded, it destroyed everything they owned.

The couple and their dog were forced to take refuge on their neighbor's roof for safety, Jim Bourdy told CNN on Sunday.

"We lost everything," Jim Bourdy said. "We lost both our cars and a small utility camper. The life we have built here is no more."

They attempted to evacuate on Friday night, but flooded roads made it impossible, Bourdy said. Without a means to circumvent the floodwaters, the couple and their dog, Piper, chose to stay home to gather supplies and formulate a new plan.

However, the water soon started to seep in.

"We were on our front porch, and the water was waist high," said Bourdy, who had Piper secured to his back by this point.

As the water continued to rise, the couple understood that their only chance of survival was to climb onto their neighbor's roof, which was lower than theirs. They used two Styrofoam exercise boxes to make their way over.

While on the roof, they called 911, but were informed that no one could rescue them.

About an hour later, a neighbor came on a kayak and rescued them one by one, Bourdy said.

"The instant we reached solid ground, I knew that the only two things that matter in my life are my wife and my dog," Bourdy recalled.

They then sought refuge with another neighbor's home to dry off and change clothes. That evening, they spent the night at a shelter. The following morning, they were able to contact a close friend where they are currently staying.

Bourdy returned to the home on Sunday to salvage what he could, but most of their belongings ended up being discarded, he said.

"Man, everything's just wiped out, you know? The flood water was up to the gutters." He stated this to CNN.

‘We're without electricity, no running water, no cell service’

clutching firewood in her hands, Meredith Keisler, a school nurse in Asheville, shared this with CNN. She explained that they're gathering wood for a grill to start a fire for cooking purposes.

"I've never witnessed anything like this before," Keisler continued, adding that she's currently without power, water, or cell service.

This sentiment was shared by numerous other community members.

Michelle Coleman, the executive director of Asheville Dream Center, also spoke to CNN, saying that she's never seen Asheville in such a state before.

"This is the most destructive event I've ever witnessed in our entire city," Coleman stated. "We hope that our community remains strong and people don't lose hope."

Gary O'Dell, a disabled Vietnam War veteran, shared his experience with CNN. He mentioned that Sunday was the first day he was able to leave his East Asheville home due to the debris, but stressed the kindness of his neighbors.

"We've been sharing an oxygen tank with a neighbor," O'Dell, who has lung cancer, said. "My neighbor ran out of oxygen, and he's in worse shape than I am." He added that his daughter lost her home due to the flooding.

"There are so many people in worse conditions than me, and we're lucky we still have our home and are safe," O'Dell concluded.

Lucy Tavernier, who is involved in cleaning up the area, described it as "looking like the bottom of a river."

It's covered "in trash, trees, and mud, and it smells," she said.

On her front lawn, Tavernier noticed what she believed were materials from a shop she used to visit nearby. She speculated that it may have been washed away in the storm.

CNN's Sara Smart, Isabel Rosales, Rafael Romo, Jade Gordon, Sharif Paget, Ashley R. Williams, Raja Razek, and Zoe Sottile collaborated on this report.

Despite the challenges, Perkins managed to arrange a way for essential supplies to be sent to his parents. He coordinated with local authorities and organized a helicopter drop-off near their home, ensuring that his parents had access to necessary resources.

