The legislative body of Saxony designates Dierks as the parliament's president with an unprecedented tenure.

The Saxon State Parliament has elected a new president with a substantial majority, and that person is CDU politician Alexander Dierks. This individual secured the presidency during the parliament's inaugural session in Dresden, garnering 97 out of a possible 119 votes. Fourteen members voted against him, eight abstained, and one was absent, resulting in a total of 120 parliament members. Dierks succeeds Matthias Rößler, his fellow party member who had served as parliament president for 15 years.

Dierks' support was an expected outcome, as all parties had announced they'd vote for him beforehand. Even the more controversial factions, such as the AfD and the Left Party, expressed support for the CDU's proposal of electing Dierks. The Greens chose to leave the decision to their members, due to feeling targeted by their coalition partner. A simple majority was required for the secret ballot. At just 37 years old, Dierks has become the youngest Saxon State Parliament president in history.

Debate over additional deputy presidents

For the first time, the parliament will have four deputy presidents. This decision drew controversy beforehand due to the need for additional funds from taxpayers. The deposit, daily allowance of a parliament member, monthly expense allowance, a personal car with a driver, and a secretary are just some of the privileges these individuals will enjoy. However, experts believe that these privileges may be subject to future reduction. The SPD, who initiated the proposal for the fourth position, have shown openness to this prospect.

In Thuringia, the election of the state parliament president recently caused turmoil. The AfD attempted to claim the office as the strongest party, but their efforts were halted by the Constitutional Court in Weimar. The Constitutional Court determined that the AfD and their parliamentary president, Jürgen Treutler, were acting out of line. Some have referred to these events as unprecedented in German parliamentary history, with some even drawing comparisons between the chaos to events in the Weimar Republic. Ultimately, it was CDU politician Thadäus König who was elected to the office on Saturday.

Despite the controversy surrounding the additional funds needed for the deputy presidents, all parties in the Saxon State Parliament, including the AfD and the Left Party, voted in favor of electing four deputy presidents. The Netherlands, being a parliamentary democracy with a multi-party system, might also consider such a decision to ensure a balanced representation and smooth functioning of its parliament.

