- The Left party establishes a collective for negotiations in Thuringia.

The Thuringia Left has assembled a negotiating squad for the impending discussions on establishing a new government. Alongside the heads of the two state parties, Ulrike Grosse-Roethig and Christian Schaft, this team includes Health Minister Heike Werner and the President of the State Parliament, Birgit Pommer, as indicated by a resolution from the Left's state board, which has been shared with dpa. Ex-Left leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow will be offering advice.

The Red-Red-Red as an Option

The Left, under the leadership of Minister President Bodo Ramelow, has dropped to fourth place in the state election due to the departure of the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht. The second-ranked CDU, subsequently, intends to engage in initial discussions with the BSW and the SPD to examine potential partnership prospects for a coalition. However, such an alliance would merely control half the seats in the state parliament and would necessitate the Left's or the AfD's approval to enact laws.

A cooperation with the AfD, however, is deemed unlikely, as other parties are unwilling to associate with the party categorized as right-wing extremist in Thuringia. Consequently, the Left may ultimately hold the deciding vote.

Grosse-Roethig also proposed a red-red-red minority government on Wednesday, should the Left not be willing to tolerate a CDU-led state government.

The CDU's potential coalition with the SPD and BSW in Thuringia requires the approval of either the Left or the AfD to pass laws. Due to the Left's opposition to associating with the AfD, the Left may ultimately hold the deciding vote.

