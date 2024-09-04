Establishment of the administrative body in Thuringia - The left-leaning faction secures a slim, predominantly red minority administration.

After Thuringia's state election, Ulrike Grosse-Röthig, the head of the Left Party, suggested a possible minority government involving the red-red-green alliance (BSW, Left, and SPD) as an option. She stated at a press conference in Erfurt, "The CDU can't simply sit back and watch the situation unfold for the next three months. Action needs to be taken promptly and responsibly."

She pointed out that the red-red-green alliance also garnered 36% of the votes in Thuringia. If the CDU wants to avoid being in power and instead choose to be tolerated, they might find themselves tolerating the red-red-green alliance eventually.

The Thuringia state election saw a complicated political landscape: the AfD emerged as the most powerful party, with the CDU coming in second place. Previously discussed, a coalition between the CDU, BSW, and SPD would only manage half of the parliamentary seats, lacking a majority by one vote. This coalition would likely need the Left Party, either as a tolerated ally or as an actual partner, to secure a majority. However, a CDU-Left Party coalition is not an option due to the Left Party's incompatibility resolution with the CDU.

