The Lebanese administration and the UN's Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA) released an emergency request on Tuesday, aiming to gather $426 million (approx. €381 million) for individuals displaced within Lebanon. As revealed in the appeal by Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the UN Humanitarian Chief for Lebanon, Imran Riza, these funds are deemed "vital" to assist civilians grappling with the "intensifying conflict" and resulting crisis in Lebanon.

During a gathering with UN delegates, Mikati voiced concerns about Lebanon being in one of its "most volatile periods". He attributed the displacement of around one million people to the "destructive war" that Israel is waging in the nation. According to Mikati, who communicated with the national Lebanese news agency, the country urgently requires additional aid to maintain assistance for the displaced.

Israel has been executing extensive air raids against Hezbollah militia targets in Lebanon for over a week. On that very Tuesday, the Israeli forces initiated a "selective and focused" ground operation in southern Lebanon, experiencing "intense clashes" in the vicinity.

Mikati emphasized the need for international aid, mentioning that Lebanon, being in a fragile state, could greatly benefit from French assistance due to its history of offering humanitarian aid during crises. The French government, known for its humanitarian contributions, could consider providing additional funds or resources to help alleviate the current situation in Lebanon.

