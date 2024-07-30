- The leaflet case: Another case against former teacher

In connection with the leaflet affair involving Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), a retired teacher still faces potential disciplinary consequences. Although criminal proceedings against the man were recently dropped.

The retired teacher at Aiwanger's school was suspected of leaking an antisemitic leaflet with hateful content from the deputy minister-president's school days to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Several complaints were filed with the Regensburg public prosecutor's office alleging violations of official and personal secrets.

Even in retirement, confidentiality obligations apply

"The disciplinary proceedings against the former teacher will be resumed promptly now that the criminal proceedings have been concluded," a spokesperson for the Bavarian State Prosecutor's Office told the German Press Agency.

The main issue to be examined will be whether the former teacher may have violated the confidentiality obligation, which also applies to retired civil servants. If this is the case, he could face a reduction or even complete loss of his pension. The State Prosecutor's Office can only provide more detailed information once it has received the file from the Regensburg public prosecutor's office, the spokesperson said.

Criminal proceedings dropped

Last week, the office announced that it had dropped the criminal proceedings. The former teacher could not be proven to have leaked the leaflet. The newspaper did not provide any information due to reasons of editorial secrecy and source protection. The suspect refused to make a statement. It is also possible that the newspaper learned about the pamphlet from a student's work.

The leaflet affair came to light last summer in a report by the newspaper. Aiwanger came under intense pressure when it became public that an antisemitic and hateful leaflet had been found in his possession during his school days. His brother then stated that he had written the pamphlet.

The affair brought the state government of CSU and Free Voters to the brink of collapse just a few weeks before the state election. Ultimately, Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU) decided against dismissing his deputy.



