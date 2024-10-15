During the initial quarter of the Chargers' 23-16 triumph over the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh vacated the sidelines, with the team later proclaiming his potential return due to sickness.

At the close of the quarter, the 60-year-old reappeared on the sidelines and continued coaching for the remainder of the game.

Post-game, Harbaugh unveiled his departure was due to arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat. He divulged that he's encountered such issues previously, recalling one in 1999 and another in 2012.

"The 2012 incident stands out," Harbaugh shared with reporters on Sunday. "During Monday night's game, the 49ers (led by Colin Kaepernick) squared off against the Chicago Bears. Kaepernick had a stellar performance that night."

"Following the game, I underwent an ablation due to it not returning to normal rhythm," he added. "Luckily, we ended the season 2-0 with arrhythmias."

Harbaugh mentioned that further ablation procedures might be needed to address the issue. The Mayo Clinic defines an ablation as a procedure using heat or cold energy to create minute lesions in the heart, hindering faulty electrical signals and reestablishing a regular heartbeat using catheters inserted through a blood vessel, according to their site.

Before Sunday's game, Harbaugh interacted with Chargers QB Justin Herbert, informing him of his uncharacteristic energy surge.

"I wasn't certain if I was just hyped about the game, or if my arrhythmia was acting up again," Harbaugh mused, reflecting on his conversation with Herbert.

Harbaugh spoke to the media upon Monday's dawn, disclosing that he would wear a heart monitor for the subsequent two weeks following consultation with cardiologists before reassessment. He expressed no anticipation of time away from the team.

"My dedication is unwavering," Harbaugh said. "It would take my heart ceasing to function for me to abscond the sidelines."

The Chargers face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, slated for Monday, before welcoming the New Orleans Saints on October 27.

Despite his health concerns, Harbaugh's passion for the sport remains unwavering, often discussing strategies with the team during games.

Harbaugh's love for sport led him to participate in various athletic activities, including football, even amidst his heart condition.

Read also: