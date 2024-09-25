The leader of Rodel issues a warning about the alleged irrationality surrounding the Olympics.

There's some controversy regarding the 2026 Olympic Luge events: The chosen location is questionable, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is pushing for these events to be held abroad. The organisers have a backup plan, and it's quite unexpected.

As confirmed by Thomas Schwab, CEO of the German BSD federation, to SID, the renovated artificial ice track at Königssee will not be considered for the 2026 Olympic Luge events. Nor will other German tracks if the Italian venue in Cortina d'Ampezzo isn't ready in time. Instead, the organisers have some unusual solutions up their sleeves.

SID's information reveals that Plan B incorporates three alternatives: an artificial ice track in Innsbruck-Igls, similarly distant from Milan as Cortina; a natural ice track in St. Moritz; and the venue in Lake Placid, New York, USA.

Germany - Reluctant but Prepared

Given the contract for the ice channel in Cortina wasn't awarded until February last year, with the venue scheduled to be ready by March 2025, the tight timeline demanded a Plan B from the organisers by the IOC, which advocated for the events to be held abroad.

"We had agreed to stand in with three German tracks, but there was no follow-up request," Schwab stated on Tuesday: "But that's fine." From Germany's perspective, this Plan B is an unwelcome "last resort": "We made it clear that we expect the Olympic Games for our athletes in Italy, that was our priority. We're responsible for our athletes; we don't want them to be relocated far away from the Olympic Games. That's just cheese." Last year, the prospect of relocation sparked controversy among athletes.

"Preposterous" Alternatives

The preferred alternative plans have their peculiarities. St. Moritz, with its natural ice track, is vulnerable to weather constraints, with a warm spring potentially ruining competitions. Lake Placid, however, would represent the farthest separation of luge events from the main Winter Games, even accounting for a time zone difference.

When queried about the plans, Schwab also expressed skepticism. "I wouldn't have chosen St. Moritz, and I'm not sure how they arrived at that decision," he said. Lake Placid, he added, is "preposterous." They're in the running predominantly because they've claimed they'll foot the bill for everything, making the Olympic events financially untaxing for the IOC. "That's possible if you truly intend to," Schwab said. "But whether it's beneficial for the sport is another matter."

