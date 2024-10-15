The leader of Juso strongly condemns Scholz's authority.

This week, the Bundestag is set to deliberate on the federal government's security plan, a move met with criticism not only from opposition parties but also within the SPD itself. SPD's youth wing leader, Philipp Tuelemer, has accused Chancellor Scholz of stifling internal discussions related to the security plan. Tuelemer, speaking to "Der Spiegel," stated, "The last social democratic chancellor who tried to smother discussions using such tactics didn't fair well." He went on to urge SPD members against any intimidation and emphasized their unwavering support.

In a faction meeting on Tuesday, Chancellor Scholz reportedly issued a stern warning, which some interpreted as a subtle threat of a no-confidence vote. However, this interpretation was dismissed by Scholz's team, who claimed it was an exaggeration. They explained that Scholz was merely reminding his faction of the rule to discuss internally and vote together as a majority.

In an initial vote, around 20 to 25 out of 207 parliamentary members expressed their opposition to the security plan. The coalition factions - SPD, Greens, and FDP - in the Bundestag agreed on the security plan following an Islamicist attack in Solingen.

Deportation Policy Criticism

Tuelemer now urges the SPD faction to reject the security plan. "I expect as many SPD MPs as possible to refuse to approve the plan in its current form. The plan is leading us in the completely wrong direction," said Tuelemer.

Criticizing the plan, Tuelemer stated, "The Ampel's plan is harassing refugees instead of Islamists, which is the fundamental issue. It's shifting the discourse to the right and transforming the fight against Islamism into a fight against refugees. That's wrong."

Furthermore, Tuelemer slammed Scholz's deportation policy. "Ever since Scholz has been pushing for mass deportations, the immigration authorities have been trying to boost their numbers somehow. This has resulted in the deportation of people who are excellently integrated here, which is absurd," Tuelemer criticized. "Unfortunately, this is also a result of the deportation rhetoric that Scholz has been promoting for a year. With this misguided deportation policy, I can only shed tears."

The Commission's proposal to amend the deportation policy is a point of contention within the SPD, with Tuelemer strongly criticizing it. Despite the federal government's security plan being agreed upon by the coalition factions after the Solingen attack, Tuelemer believes that the Commission's proposal, as part of this plan, is leading the party in the wrong direction.

