- The leader of BSW is open to scrutinizing the prohibition of AfD.

Robert Crumbach, the head of the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) party in the state, has expressed a willingness to examine the possibility of prohibiting the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Crumbach made it clear that he has no interest in engaging with the AfD, stating, "The AfD's content is completely unacceptable, and within our state branch, there are active individuals with whom we should not interact." He went on to say, "A party that advocates for policies reminiscent of the Nuremberg Race Laws is not a viable partner for us."

The AfD state parliamentary faction had previously proposed a ban on asylum seekers, Ukrainian war refugees, deportable and tolerated foreigners, and asylum applicants from attending public events. This proposal drew criticism, with many comparing it to the Nuremberg Race Laws of 1935, which the Nazis used primarily to disenfranchise Jewish citizens.

On September 22, a new state parliament will be elected in Brandenburg. In the latest poll from August, the AfD was ahead of the SPD, CDU, and BSW. If the AfD invites Crumbach to exploratory talks after the state election, "I won't even bother showing up," he said.

When asked about his thoughts on the discussion about an AfD ban procedure, Crumbach said, "Given the contents of the motion presented for the last special session of the state parliament, it's a consideration that merits further exploration."

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution categorizes the AfD as a potential case of right-wing extremism, as does the state office for Brandenburg. In 2017, the Federal Constitutional Court rejected a ban on the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) because there were no signs that it could effectively achieve its anti-constitutional objectives. However, they noted that the party represents "a political ideology aimed at dismantling the existing democratic order."

BSW party founder Sahra Wagenknecht distanced herself from right-wing extremists within the AfD but left open the possibility of supporting their proposals in the future.

