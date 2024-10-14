The latest installment of the Harry Potter franchise.

In 2026, the highly anticipated "Harry Potter" series is set to debut, with plans for a faithful adaptation of the original books. The casting process is currently underway to find talented actors to bring Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore, and others to life on the small screen. But who has been chosen for these roles? Let's explore some facts and gossip.

Following the blockbuster success of eight films that earned over $7.7 billion worldwide, the "Harry Potter" universe created by J.K. Rowling is gearing up for a new chapter. Announced for the US streaming service Max in April 2023, the project, as yet unnamed, has been generating buzz.

One of the essential decisions for the series is still pending: Who will embody Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore, and the rest? Here's what we know so far - along with some rather extravagant conjecture currently circulating online.

The Hunt for Young Actors

An official casting call was issued in early September for the forthcoming "Harry Potter" series. Actors are being sought for the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, ideally between nine and eleven years old during the filming's start in April 2025. The call invites participants of any skin tones, sexual orientations, or gender identities.

Per US entertainment website "Deadline," the series is expected to span over a decade, allowing the young actors to grow into their roles. Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO & Max Content, pledges that the series will dive deep into the beloved books and ensures fans that it will be a truly faithful adaptation of the source material.

Although the casting call doesn't specify who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione, it does offer information about the series' launch year. If production commences in April 2025, the series will likely premiere in 2026, aligning with statements made by Warner CEO David Zaslav.

Is Harry, Ron, and Hermione's Cast Already Set?

Official news regarding the "Harry Potter" series casting ends here, but various names have been popping up on social media. Toby Woolf ("Pistol"), Bronte Carmichael ("Andor"), and Joshua Pickering ("Peter Pan & Wendy") are rumored to portray Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. Furthermore, it's suggested that Jamie Campbell Bower, who previously played young Gellert Grindelwald in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1," may embody Voldemort. However, these casting rumors can be traced back to a single viral Facebook post, which does not represent an official source and showcases an unauthorized logo for the series, which hasn't released an official logo yet. Consequently, these are merely fan speculations.

Is Cillian Murphy set to Play Voldemort?

Another rumor has emerged, equally unverified. It proposes that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") will inhabit the role of Lord Voldemort, succeeding the indelible Ralph Fiennes. This rumor also emerged on social media, with fans expressing their enthusiasm. Comments include "Cillian Murphy as Voldemort? That would be a real game-changer!", "I can see it", and "That would be perfect."

Despite his recent Oscar win, it remains to be seen if an actor would commit to signing a contract for the seven-season "Harry Potter" series, essentially securing a decade of their life. This is also just speculation.

On the other hand, veteran actor and Oscar laureate Gary Oldman ("Sirius Black in four 'Harry Potter' films") made a rather concrete statement. In September, he told "IndieWire": "Perhaps I could play Dumbledore in a few years." However, this statement is not an official announcement, and Oldman's timeline does not gel with the production schedule, as Dumbledore appears in the first "Harry Potter" book and film, with the series' first season's production scheduled to begin in April.

It has been confirmed that writer Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod will spearhead the project behind the scenes. Gardiner, renowned for her work on "Succession," "Killing Eve," and "Crossing Lines," will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Mylod, who has directed episodes for epic HBO series like "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us," will helm certain "Harry Potter" adventures and also serve as an executive producer.

The casting call for the upcoming "Harry Potter" series, set to debut in 2026, seeks young actors for the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, with filming starting in April 2025. Despite numerous rumors circulating online, the official casting announcements for these roles have yet to be made.

Fan speculation currently suggests that Toby Woolf, Bronte Carmichael, and Joshua Pickering might be cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, while Jamie Campbell Bower might portray Voldemort. However, these names have not been confirmed by any official sources.

