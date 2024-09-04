The Labour Minister, Heil, publicly declares no deduction from the citizens' funds.

In light of the harsh criticism received last year for the excessive increase, there will be no enhancements in unemployment benefits in 2025. Labor Minister Heil expressed this decision during an early morning appearance on ntv, deeming it "suitable." Furthermore, the requirements for unemployment benefit recipients will be stringent.

The federal government is taking a firm stance on unemployment benefits adjustments, which are determined by inflation rates. According to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, inflation has significantly decreased, with only 1.9% recorded last month. Consequently, due to the decreased inflation and legal framework, there will be no increases in unemployment benefits effective January 1st. Heil described this as the right action to take.

For single parents and individuals, the base pay will remain at 563 euros per month in 2025. The 61 euros increase implemented previously had received considerable backlash. However, social associations cautioned against not increasing unemployment benefits.

The calculation of unemployment benefits is regulated by law and is based on price developments of essential daily needs items. These had escalated due to high inflation in 2022 and 2023. Consequently, the federal government decided on a substantial increase of 61 euros for 2024. The 12% increase was criticized because unemployment benefit recipients, apparently, received a higher inflation adjustment than many employees.

Heil justified the legal framework regulating unemployment benefits' amounts. "This isn't arbitrary. Unemployment benefits serve as a basic safety net required to meet the subsistence minimum as per our constitution," Heil explained on ntv. "And if inflation is high, as it was last year for example with electricity and food, then the standard rates must be adjusted to meet the subsistence minimum."

Added pressure on unemployment benefit recipients

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner emphasized the need to avoid excessive costs for the federal budget due to the influx of over one million people fleeing the Ukraine war. The number of unemployment benefit recipients also significantly increased as a result. In the context of the complex 2025 budget negotiations, the federal government agreed to reduce the unemployment benefits expenditure.

To achieve this, Heil plans to implement measures intended to create more work incentives and increase pressure on unemployment benefit recipients. For instance, unemployment benefit recipients will be required to visit job centers more frequently and will face swift sanctions if they fail to cooperate.

Plans are underway to reduce unemployment benefits by up to 30%. Heil also proposed imposing commuting distances of up to three hours on job seekers and requiring relocations from single individuals. "In the rare cases where people refuse to comply or reside in isolated areas, it should be clear: This is not an unconditional income," Heil said in the early morning appearance.

Additional funding for long-term unemployed

Upon employment, long-term unemployed individuals will receive additional startup funding to make the value of work more apparent compared to unemployment benefits. The asset threshold of 15,000 euros will be tapped after six months instead of the current 12 months. As a result, unemployment benefit recipients will be able to retain fewer savings.

Associations demand more, FDP seeks cuts

The SPD is at odds with its social association allies, including the German Trade Union Confederation and the Paritätischer, due to the agreed zero increase. In a joint statement issued in June, the social associations warned against stagnation in unemployment benefits, fearing further loss of purchasing power for millions of adults and children. According to the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, the inflation rate for the current year is projected to be 2.2%, much lower than the 5.9% inflation recorded in the previous year. In 2025, inflation is anticipated to decrease to 1.7%. Despite at least slightly increased consumer prices, beneficiaries of unemployment benefits will have to manage with the same budget as the previous year.

The traffic light coalition, comprised of SPD, Greens, and FDP, replaced the Hartz-IV benefits with unemployment benefits in 2022 and also decided on relaxations in sanctions. Since then, the topic has been a contentious point within the coalition, given the tense budget situation resulting from the Ukraine war. The FDP even demands a reduction in unemployment benefits. In August, FDP faction leader Christian Dürr demanded an "adjustment downwards." Dürr told "Bild" that the unemployment benefit is "14 to 20 euros too high per month." The 2024 increase was excessive due to an overestimated price development. A correction could save the federal government up to 850 million euros in expenses.

Despite the decreased inflation rates, social associations have cautioned against not increasing unemployment benefits, fearing a further loss of purchasing power for many. However, due to the increased number of unemployment benefit recipients and the need to avoid excessive budget costs, the federal government has decided against any enhancements in 2025, potentially adding pressure on these individuals.

