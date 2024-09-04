The Labor Minister of the Federation, Heil, aims to impede Volkswagen from shutting down its manufacturing sites.

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) is trying to prevent Volkswagen's factories from shutting down. He stated, "Our job now is to ensure that all factories stay operational and layoffs due to business reasons are avoided," he told broadcasters RTL and ntv on Tuesday. Negotiations need to happen now, which will have political backing.

Heil also mentioned that the government will provide momentum for electric vehicles during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. As per reports, a bill for tax breaks on buying electric cars as company cars is to be presented. Heil added that the company should take the lead first, glancing at Volkswagen, as they've made their share of mistakes recently.**

The FDP's Reinhard Houben pointed out VW's focus on electromobility as a mistake on Tuesday. However, the Green Party's Katharina Dröge strongly opposed this view: "The future is electric vehicles, sales are growing internationally," she told the "Rheinische Post." She added, "Discussions in Germany about scrutinizing the objectives for the mass production of electric vehicles hurt Germany's location and threaten jobs."

The core brand VW announced a tighter austerity plan following a management meeting on Monday, and plant closures and layoffs due to business reasons are no longer off the table. The works council and union announced "resistance with a bitter taste." A meeting with the workers is scheduled for Wednesday in Wolfsburg.

Heil suggested that the government could aid in boosting electric vehicle production, which could potentially contribute to the healing of Volkswagen's recent challenges. In light of the potential job losses, Dröge emphasized that promoting electric vehicles and mass production is crucial for preserving Germany's economic location and jobs.

