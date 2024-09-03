The Kremlin amplifies propagandistic teachings within educational institutions.

At the commencement of the new academic year in Russia, experts foresee a substantial boost in state brainwashing of children. The proportion of instruction that can be categorized as "promotion of the Kremlin's ideologies" is projected to escalate this year to approximately 1,300 hours. This was disclosed by the platform "Agentstvo", where anti-establishment Russian journalists cooperate. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly advocated for schools to mold children into patriots as early and rigorously as feasible. Conversely, education in critical thinking is not sought after. "Agentstvo" is said to have tallied the number of school hours during which the Kremlin's stance on various topics, such as history, the war in Ukraine, and traditional family and social values, is propagated. The proportion of these hours in the curriculum can vary from class to class, but over 1,300 of the 11,000 school hours could be utilized for propaganda, according to the portal.

18:14 Head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo terminatedIn Ukraine, the head of the state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo has been terminated. The supervisory board of the company voted for his termination on Monday, as per the chairman of the board, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, on Facebook. According to reports, the official reason for his termination is his inability to safeguard the Ukrainian power grid from Russian assaults. Kudryzkyj disputes this explanation and cites protective measures he has implemented. Instead, he alleges that he has fallen victim to a smear campaign against the company, and that the architects are seeking to seize control of Ukrenergo. Kudryzkyj fails to name any culprits.

17:39 Several ministers from Zelensky's cabinet resignSeveral members of the Ukrainian government have resigned, including the Minister of Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshin, who managed domestic weapons production during the war with Russia. Kamyshin announced that he will continue his career in the defense sector, but in a different position. According to the speaker of parliament, the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, and the Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilets, have also resigned.

17:18 Casualty count in Poltava surgesA Russian missile strike strikes the Poltava region. According to Ukrainian reports, at least 47 people perished. Two missiles destroyed a building in the regional capital Poltava that served as a Military Institute of Communications, as per President Volodymyr Zelenskyj's message on Telegram. Over 200 individuals were injured.

17:04 Scholz meets released Kremlin critic Kara-MursaGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Vladimir Kara-Mursa, a Kremlin critic who was freed from Russian captivity, in Berlin. "I admire the resilience and courage of Vladimir Kara-Mursa and his unwavering pursuit of a democratic future for Russia," Scholz wrote on the X platform. "We secured his release in the prisoner exchange in August, and today we had an extensive conversation." Kara-Mursa is one of over 20 detainees who were released in early August in an unprecedented prisoner exchange between Russia and various Western nations.

16:16 Russia likely constructing extensive defensive structures for Kerch BridgeAccording to British intelligence, Russia anticipates another attack on the Kerch Bridge, connecting it to the occupied Crimea. Russia has reportedly deployed barriers of floating and sunken barges, laid sea mines, and erected smoke generators to obscure the bridge's visibility. Furthermore, the number of air defense systems has been augmented. Additionally, a structure is being constructed parallel to the bridge, which could be an additional single-lane bridge or a barrier to protect against explosive drones from Ukrainian naval forces.

15:52 They refer to him as "Standard Bearer" - Ukraine introduces new armored personnel carrierThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has unveiled a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for the use of Ukrainian forces. The Khorunzhyi - which translates to "Standard Bearer" and was a military rank in Cossack armies - has been in development for some time, with a prototype spotted at the front in February 2022. The latest announcement implies that numerous more units will be deployed soon, providing a significant and domestically produced reinforcement for the equipment requirements of Ukrainian forces.**

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania lambaste Mongolia for Putin visitEstonia and Lithuania have criticized Mongolia for extending a warm welcome to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna claimed in Tallinn, "The Mongolian government's decision to honor him instead of arresting him significantly undermines the International Criminal Court and the international legal system." Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis deemed it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government disregarded the International Criminal Court's binding arrest warrant against Putin. "This is another illustration of the deteriorating system based on international law," he stated, according to the BNS news agency in Vilnius.

14:57 Trial commences against French 'spy' held in RussiaA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization went on trial in Moscow on Tuesday, accused of infringing upon Russia's "foreign agents" law. The court ordered that Laurent Vinatier must remain in detention until at least February 2023. Vinatier worked as a Russia and former Soviet states specialist for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), which aims to prevent and resolve armed conflicts worldwide through mediation and discreet diplomacy. He was arrested in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany to Deliver Six More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to UkraineAs per security sources, Germany is planning to supply Ukraine with six more IRIS-T Short-Range Missile Launching Mil systems. Moreover, Germany's government is also looking to acquire six additional IRIS-T systems for its own military.

13:58 Mi-8 Helicopter Incident in RussiaRussian media reports another incident involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter had a rough landing about 85 kilometers away from Irkutsk, causing minor injuries to two people. A search and rescue operation is currently underway as there were six individuals aboard. The helicopter initially went missing after contact was lost at the boundary between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by Ria Novosti news agency.

13:34 Casualties in Russian Strike on Poltava, UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reports that 41 people have been killed, and over 180 have been injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava. The school area and a nearby hospital were hit, resulting in the partial destruction of a building from the Institute of Communications. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense attributes the attack to the enemy using two ballistic missiles. "The time between the warning and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that they caught people in the air-raid shelter during evacuation," the ministry says. Rescue teams have managed to save 25 people, including 11 individuals extracted from the rubble.

13:12 US Near Agreement on Long-Range Missile Delivery to UkraineInsiders indicate that the US is close to reaching an agreement on the delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach deep into Russian territory. However, Kyiv may have to wait several more months for the delivery as the US needs to address technical issues beforehand, according to several US sources. The announcement is expected in the autumn. The potential weapons in question are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), which are conventional air-to-ground missiles with medium to long-range capabilities. They can target land targets from aircraft. A supply of JASSMs to Ukraine could substantially improve its strategic position and give it an advantage over Russia.

12:43 Russian Court Sentences Physicist to 15 Years for Hypersonic Missile DevelopmentA Russian court has condemned a prominent physicist to 15 years in labor camps after finding him guilty of "high treason" for allegedly sharing state secrets. This is the latest prison sentence for a scientist accused of betraying his country. The 57-year-old was involved in hypersonic missile technology development, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were also apprehended on suspicion of treason. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics in Novosibirsk is one of many scientists employed in Russia developing this technology who have been accused of treason by Russia in recent years. The 57-year-old was apprehended in August 2022. The men are "faced with very serious charges," according to security sources.

12:15 Russia's Trade with India More Than DoublesRussia's trade with India almost doubled last year, according to Anatoly Popow, deputy chairman of the board of Russia's Sberbank, who informed Reuters news agency. The trade between the two nations reached around $65 billion in 2023. The primary cause for this increase is that India has become a crucial importer of Russian oil after Western sanctions were implemented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "In 2022, Russian companies showed substantial interest in the Indian market as it offered an alternative," Popow said. "Now, we are also looking into establishing rupee accounts for Russian clients. We cannot rule out the possibility that the rupee could be used not only as a payment method but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank processes payments for up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch at the start of his visit to Mongolia and invited him to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We are eagerly awaiting your presence," Putin said to Russian news agencies during the meeting in the capital, Ulan Bator. The group of major emerging economies, predominantly Russia and China, will convene at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin revealed his intention to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. The prospective Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline project, which Russia aims to construct with China, is likely to be a topic of discussion during Putin's visit to Ulan Bator.

11:22 Russia Boosts Air Defense in BelgorodRussia's military has equipped the Belgorod region with additional air defense systems, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Russian border region has been targeted by Ukrainian counterattacks for some time.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Aims at Railway InfrastructureRussia targeted the railway infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine during the night, reports Ukraine. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were the locations affected, according to the state railway company.

10:28 Update: Multitudes of Ukrainian Soldiers at Risk of Encirclement in PokrovskA significant number of Ukrainian soldiers are in danger of being enclosed by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, as reported by Forbes. Russian troops have advanced towards the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, managing to bypass Ukrainian forces guarding the area between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade with its German-made Marder combat vehicles fails to deflect the enemy near Ukrainsk, it could result in the encirclement of Ukrainian troops by the adversary, as alerted by the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Several sections of at least four Ukrainian brigades could potentially find themselves trapped south of Pokrovsk. A Ukrainian retreat might already be underway, with the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team suggesting they withdraw from the region before Russian forces obstruct their supply and retreat paths. By yielding approximately 30 square miles to the Russians, this withdrawal could potentially preserve entire Ukrainian battalions in a critical moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia Regains Lost Ground in KurskAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have recently recovered lost positions in Kursk. The ISW reveals that positions close to the village of Olgovka have been seized. It is believed that Ukrainian forces have retreated from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also mentions minor advancements by Ukrainian troops near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement in previous instances. Furthermore, Ukrainian assaults on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Gluschkowo region persist.

09:30 Reason Behind Mongolia's Lack of Action Against PutinDespite a worldwide arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, he is treated with honor guards in neighboring Mongolia, states ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. This is not only due to Mongolia's situation between the powerful countries of Russia and China, but the country enjoys a degree of neutrality that lets it welcome leaders from either side.

09:00 Ukrainian Power Grid Chief Ousted for Inadequate Facility ProtectionThe head of the state-owned Ukrainian power grid operator, Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been terminated. This is due to his failure to protect energy facilities under incidence of increased Russian attacks, as reported by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources within the company. The supervisory board of Ukrenergo voted four to two in favor of Kudrytskyi's termination. "Kudrytskyi is accused of not properly implementing previous decisions of the supreme commander and poorly protecting the facilities of Ukrenergo," the sources said. Kudrytskyi is also under investigation for allegations of corruption.

08:22 Discovering of Draft Evasion Networks in UkraineSince the initiation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have unearthed more than 570 criminal networks assisting individuals in evading military service, according to Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border service, as reported by "Kyiv Independent". These organizations help Ukrainian men escape abroad and supply fake medical certificates to claim they are unfit for military service, costing between $7,000 and $10,000. Ukrainian males aged 18-60 are generally prohibited from leaving the country, as they might find themselves conscripted for military service. In 2024, law enforcement agencies discovered more than 200 criminal networks, according to Demtschenko.

07:50 Views of Russian Ex-Oligarch on Kursk OffensiveRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian populace's reaction to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk "intriguing." He stated in an interview with the "Tagesspiegel" that Russians view the Ukrainian advance "not as an attack by an enemy, but more like a natural disaster." People are dissatisfied with how the government is handling it. Putin's approval ratings are currently decreasing.

07:22 Tragic Report of Death in Russian Attack on SaporizhzhiaAccording to Ukrainian reports, two people were killed and two others were injured in a Russian assault on the city of Saporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine. The attack occurred last night around 11 PM, the governor of the Saporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram. A 38-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy were killed. A 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were also injured. The girl remained in critical condition in intensive care. A city building was partially destroyed, and the blast and debris likewise caused damage to other structures.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Halted After Drone BlastThe oil refinery of Gazprom Neft in Moscow, managed by them, has partially halted operations following a fire caused by an alleged attack using a Ukrainian drone, according to sources cited by Reuters. The Euro+ unit, responsible for about half of the refinery's capacity, was put on hold. It's estimated that operations will resume within 5 to 6 days after the necessary repairs are finished. In 2021, the Moscow plant handled 11.6 million tons of crude oil, as reported by Reuters. The exact impact of the facility's damage on refinery output remains unclear.

05:58 Ex-Russian Tycoon Blames West for Prolonging Putin's TenureRussian opposition figure and former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the actions of Western governments towards Russia. Khodorkovsky argues that the West is making "several strategic blunders" and thus contributing to the prolongation of Putin's time in power, speaking to "Tagesspiegel." "The West should declare that it is at war with the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky, founder of the oppositional "Open Russia Foundation," which is banned in Russia, requests. It is incorrect to label Russia itself as the enemy and equate Russian decision-makers with the population, according to Khodorkovsky. Regarding the Ukraine war, Khodorkovsky states: "If the West had acted as it does now at the outset of the comprehensive war in February 2022, the war would already be over."

04:13 Zelensky: Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Is DangerousUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) in Kyiv. According to his statement in a social media video, the meeting will take place after Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Unfortunately, it is currently not possible for Ukraine to regain control of the plant during this stage of the war, Zelensky states. "I currently do not see such opportunities on the battlefield, and those that might exist are dangerous," Zelensky says. Grossi announced earlier that he would be traveling to the plant to "continue our assistance and prevent a nuclear disaster." The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been under Russian control since the earliest days of the Russian invasion in 2022. Both sides accuse each other of attacks on the facility.

02:27 Fatality Reported in Dnipro After Russian Missile StrikeAt least one person has been killed, and three others injured, in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, as reported by the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram messaging service. Several residential buildings in a city district were damaged in the attack. The information has not been independently confirmed.

23:55 Zelensky Urges Approval of Long-Range Weapons, Mentions GermanyAt the frontline, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again calls for long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Saporischschja. Not only permission for strikes against targets in Russia's interior, but also the delivery of these missiles is needed, Zelensky states in southern Ukraine. Russia has partially occupied the Saporischschja region, but not the city with the same name. Topics discussed included new air defense systems of the Patriot type, including ammunition, expanding the fighter jet fleet provided by partners with F-16 jets, as well as additional ammunition and equipment, and further sanctions against Russia, Zelensky says. "All these measures are crucial to prevent Russia from launching additional fronts in Ukraine." The Ukrainian president further emphasizes his hope for the approval of long-range weapons and mentions the countries US, UK, France, and Germany.

22:13 Ukraine Condemns Mongolia for Hosting Putin, Links to War CrimesUkraine criticizes the Mongolian government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and demands consequences. By aiding Putin's evasion of justice due to alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Mongolia has made itself responsible for Putin's "war crimes," says Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tychyj in Kyiv. Putin arrived in the country today. "We will collaborate with our partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," says Tychyj. "The Mongolian government's failure to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a severe blow to the ICC and the international justice system," the ministry spokesman states.

21:48 Update: Ukraine Deploys 'Palianytsia' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Against Crimea TargetFor the initial time in August, Ukraine's military employed its self-made "Palianytsia" rocket-powered drone against a military objective situated in the Russian-controlled Crimea, as per a report published by Ukrainian news outlet "Ukrainska Prawda." The moniker of the drone, a Ukrainian term challenging for Russians to pronounce, seems to lack coincidence. Given Russia's large-scale invasion, Ukrainians have adopted this term to identify Russian military personnel or infiltrators.

