The kin of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old fatally shot by law enforcement, concludes a $4.85 million agreement with Akron.

Akron announced their settlement agreement in a public statement issued on a Monday, in collaboration with the Walker family. The settlement will be distributed to the family in four installments spread over the subsequent four years, as per the statement.

The statement emphasized, "Akron is a city that should prioritize safety for all its inhabitants." Recognizing the challenges that need addressing within the community, the statement declared, "By maintaining our dedication, courage, and open discussions, we can propel our city towards progress, collectively."

The city administration is working on evaluating current policies and procedures with a focus on enhancing safety for all residents, the statement clarified.

Bobby DiCello, the Walker family's legal representative, commented on the settlement. He shared with CNN that the Walkers intended to publicly discuss the settlement in the near future.

Originally, the lawsuit filed by the family sought $45 million, with each bullet that struck Jayland Walker worth $1 million, based on the complaint.

According to reports, Jayland Walker, a DoorDash driver, evaded an attempted traffic stop due to a faulty license plate light on June 27. First by car, then on foot. A total of eight officers pursued him and opened fire. Unarmed, he was fatally shot. An autopsy revealed that Walker sustained 46 gunshot wounds or graze injuries within a span of less than 7 seconds, as per Dr. Lisa Kohler, the county medical examiner.

Walker's death sparked a probe by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, followed by weeks of protests against racial injustice and excessive use of force, particularly towards Black Americans.

However, a grand jury decided not to press charges against the eight officers involved, concluding they acted lawfully in employing deadly force against Walker. Initially placed on administrative leave with pay, the officers were later reinstated.

Officials asserted that Walker fired a weapon from his vehicle during the pursuit and a firearm was discovered in his vehicle following the incident. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suggested remembering this detail while analyzing the grand jury's verdict.

Officials further claimed that after fleeing on foot, Walker moved towards them and reached towards his waist, leading them to believe he was reaching for a weapon, as per Yost's account.

An examination by the police department discovered that the officers did not breach any departmental guidelines and concluded that no disciplinary action would be taken against any of the involved officers.

Following Walker's demise, the family filed a federal lawsuit in June 2023, a year after the incident. The civil complaint alleged excessive force and a culture of violence and racism within the City of Akron's Police Department.

"This lawsuit transcends Jayland Walker," DiCello, the family's attorney, stated last year. "This signifies a systemic failure. Policing in Akron has been disgraceful."

Since the tragic incident, the city has introduced several amendments to its policing methods. In April, according to CNN affiliate WOIO, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced that police would no longer engage in high-speed chases for minor traffic violations.

In the months following Walker's death, Akron residents voted to create a nine-member Citizens’ Police Oversight Board, which aims to "enhance police and community relations through external and independent assessment of local policing practices."

