The Kardashian-Jenners are engaged in a fashion face-off with a provocative flair.

At a gala in the bustling city of Los Angeles, the renowned Kardashian sisters, namely Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, engaged in a playful, sultry fashion face-off on the red carpet. While one maintained an allure below the waistline, the other two subtly showed off more above.

Question of beauty or question of seductiveness, which sister reigned supreme? The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted its fourth annual gala in Los Angeles, where Kim Kardashian and her half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie, showcased their charm and allure. It was fairly difficult to determine whose silhouette stood out with regards to decolletage (or waistline).

The gala, an annual event, serves as a fundraiser for the museum's exhibitions and educational programs, while also recognizing filmmakers each year. In 2024, "Gladiator" star Paul Mescal, "West Side Story" soprano Rita Moreno, and provocative director Quentin Tarantino were among the honorees.

Without a miss, the Kardashian clan made an appearance at this high-profile event. Three sisters strutted the red carpet, flaunting their famous figures in daring attire. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner even offered a side-by-side comparison, both adorning vintage designs by the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler.

Kim Kardashian's ensemble was reminiscent of a lingerie look in modest white, but the chic outfit was anything but modest. She donned a form-fitting, low-cut corset that boasted reinforced hips and a long cape, forgoing a skirt. Mugler's original vision for this look from his 1998 spring collection likely included such daring flair, although his sentiment toward Kim's flesh-toned leggings, not included in the original, remains uncertain.

Kylie Jenner seemed to opt for a braless appearance at first sight. She too embraced a Mugler design from 1998, donning a tight, flesh-colored dress with a sheer upper section, and a black skirt featuring intricate cut-outs that accentuated her curves.

Modelling sister Kendall Jenner, however, veered from the trend. She selected an outfit from Schiaparelli, appealing to the current haute couture collection of the French fashion house. Yet, Kendall's garb was no less coy than her sisters, offering tantalizing glimpses of her style.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters dismissed any speculation of competition and posed affectionately, granting the photographers as many intimate moments as reinforced hips would allow.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters' fashion showdown at the gala received much attention, with many wondering if it would be discussed at the upcoming Oscars. Despite the media buzz, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie maintained their camaraderie, even posing together on the red carpet of The Oscars the following year.

After their striking appearances at the gala, fans couldn't help but anticipate which sister would make a splash at the prestigious Oscars ceremony, held in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Read also: