The two-time Super Bowl victors, renowned for not always having a picture-perfect run, saw an improvement with standout performances from returning veterans Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They moved to an undefeated 5-0, with Hunt racking up 102 yards and a touchdown on 27 runs, and Smith-Schuster notching 130 yards and no touchdowns through seven receptions. Both players had joined the team mid-season to address Kansas City's mounting injury woes.

The pair's accomplishments ended sequences of poor performances spanning several years: Smith-Schuster's 100-yard game – his first in 13 months – and Hunt's 100-yard run – marking his first devastating blast in nearly two years.

Following the game, Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback, applauded the impact the two returnees had made on the team. Hunt was originally drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, only to depart for the Cleveland Browns, while Smith-Schuster had starred in the Super Bowl LVII victory in 2022.

“Coach Reid knows how to harness their skills and position them effectively,” Mahomes commented to reporters, following a 331-yard, no-touchdown, one-interception performance. “Kareem gives it his all, grinds for every yard, catches the ball, and goes the extra mile to win.

“JuJu, even when he wasn't receiving much playing time, learned the playbook. He regained his old form in just two seasons and fits seamlessly into this offense. We played well today and it's exciting to see those guys shine and step up.”

Elsewhere, the Chiefs' defense held Derek Carr and the Saints to a measly 220 yards of offense, conceding just two touchdowns. In response, Kansas City's offense contributed enough points to sustain their winning streak.

The game's tempo was set early, with Carr being intercepted by Bryan Cook in the first drive and Hunt scoring the sequel point for Kansas City. Following a kick from Harrison Butker, New Orleans brought the deficit to a mere three points, thanks to a 43-yard throw from Carr to Rashid Shaheed.

Yet, two more field goals from Butker and a further Saints touchdown maintained the precarious three-point gap. The Chiefs managed to score their second touchdown drive of the game, with rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy crossing the finish line.

Worthy's impressive victory was marked by giving the ball to his mom in the stands, celebrating her birthday, before exchanging a warm hug. A final Butker field goal sealed the deal and bolstered the Chiefs' impressive start to the season.

Mahomes praised his team's ingenuity in finding various methods to secure victories amidst the mounting injuries.

“At the end of the day, our defense is giving their all and I believe people are just now realizing the impact they’re having,” Mahomes shared with reporters after the game. “Even when we’re relying on these field goals to keep us in the game, I think the defense is doing an excellent job.

“Obviously, we had a better offensive day today. Now it’s about finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals to give our defense more breathing room. If we can do that, then we can really let Spagnuolo be, well, Spags. I think that, in turn, will help us improve further and further as the years progress.”

Unfortunately for the Saints, it was their third consecutive defeat after a promising start on offense. The loss was further exacerbated when Carr was forced out in the middle of the fourth quarter due to an oblique injury.

However, there was a fleeting moment of joy for New Orleans fans when their defensive tackle Khalen Saunders intercepted Mahomes in the endzone, running the ball back 36 yards. According to the NFL, Saunders clocked a remarkable speed of 15.79 mph during the return, ranking third among players weighing over 320 pounds since 2016.

