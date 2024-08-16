- The jungle camp of legends is here

The abstruse knowledge gaps, shortness of breath due to a waterbuck penis, and a solid uprising against the management: The RTL jungle camp is back on screen. This Friday, the first episode will air on RTL (8:15 PM, "I'm a Star – Showdown of the Jungle Legends"). On Thursday, it premiered on the streaming service RTL+. As usual, it was high emotion and noise from the start.

At the center of the commotion, tears, and shouting: Former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega, who accused his fellow campers of bullying ("You're such a disgrace!"). They retaliated with a sort of civil uprising against the 38-year-old beard-wearer.

Not a regular season, but a special edition

But let's start at the beginning: This new season is not a regular episode of the reality show, but a special edition. The occasion is the 20th anniversary of the show, which first aired in 2004. Many things are different this time. RTL is not airing the format at the beginning of the year, but in the summer. The location is not Australia, but South Africa. The show is not live, but pre-recorded. And: Only campers who have appeared in previous seasons are participating. "Legends," as RTL calls them.

People like presenter Giulia Siegel (49), actor Winfried Glatzeder (79), former footballer Thorsten Legat (55), and reality star Gigi Birofio (25) are fighting for food and dignity. And, of course, David Ortega, who left his season early in 2016 and looks noticeably different today. His once-short hair has given way to a fluffy mane and a druid beard.

Annoyed in the jungle camp: Kader Loth

Similarly striking is his behavior in the camp shortly after moving in. For example, he sits by the campfire in the morning next to a roll of toilet paper, rambling about children's TV shows and leopards. Suddenly, he asks reality veteran Kader Loth (51) if she was born in Germany. She answers sleepily and annoyed: "I don't even know where I am right now!" A harbinger of greater discord.

Because inexplicably, Ortega is then appointed team leader. Not an honorary position, but generally understood to have legislative power, as the team leader organizes the jungle camp.

This power increase, combined with existing skepticism among his colleagues, leads to escalation (Gigi: "He's a bit creepy. I mean, not that I'm sleeping and then he comes at night."). As often happens, the argument escalates over the topic of veganism. In the first major joint test, the campers have to swallow all kinds of disgusting stuff again. While Sarah Knappik (37) downs several glasses of purified goat stomach and looks like she's just come from a zombie movie casting, Ortega refuses. Instead, he refers to the ten commandments.

"Shame on you all!"

After that, he feels that his colleagues are not taking veganism seriously. The man who still sees himself as a "great peace politician" yells at his colleagues: "Shame on you all!" The result: A spontaneous meeting takes place, which removes Ortega as team leader. Mola Adebisi (51) is supposed to deliver the message and starts the conversation like a department head who has to fire someone with a seminar on non-violent communication in the background. To Ortega, he says: "You also need a general update." It fails to calm the dispute.

If all this seems too conflict-ridden already, one can also find amusement in the jungle – especially with Kader Loth. The queen of trash TV ("I am one of the most serious people in Germany.") finds herself in an awkward situation, having to greet Winfried Glatzeder, the former "Belmondo of the East", which she clearly struggles with. "Winfried... Glatzer", she says. "But I thought you were already long dead." She recalls his film success "The Legend of Paul and Paula" as "Paula and Paulina".

Meanwhile, reality star Gigi Birofio fails to smuggle cigarettes into the camp in his pants, near his buttocks. However, he later makes a loud fart in front of host Sonja Zietlow, reminiscent of a scene from his 2023 season. The term "jungle legend" indeed has many shades.

Shortness of breath due to water buffalo penis

Ex-footballer Thorsten Legat experiences a dramatic moment during the food test, as he concentrates on chewing small pieces of water buffalo penis and suddenly turns red. Several campers and host Sonja Zietlow rush to his aid, patting him on the back. "I couldn't breathe", the ex-footballer explains afterwards, visibly shaken. The disgusting meal had stuck in his throat.**

What hasn't been seen yet at the start: Reality candidate Elena Miras (32), who was announced as a participant but has not appeared yet. According to RTL.de, she is expected to join the jungle group later as a surprise. Also, Sonja Zietlow was seen as the sole moderator for most of the show. Co-moderator Jan Köppen had a fever at the time of recording and had to rest.**

Transparency note: Stern is part of RTL Germany.

At the jungle camp, the contestants are housed in a makeshift settlement, preparing for the challenges and trials that lie ahead. Amidst the lush foliage and wildlife, the 'Jungle camp' serves as their temporary home during their stay.

During a heated debate over veganism, David Ortega, the appointed team leader, lashes out at his fellow campers, causing a restructure within the camp hierarchy. The 'Jungle camp' becomes a stage for political power struggles and personal conflicts as the contestants navigate their way through the special edition of the jungle reality show.

Read also: