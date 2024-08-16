- The junction on the A66 in the Main-Kinzig district is closed

Due to construction work, the interchange Gelnhausen-West is closed in the direction of Frankfurt on the A66. The closure in the Main-Kinzig district is expected to remain in place until early November, the West branch of the Autobahn GmbH announced. A detour has been signposted.

Road surface renovations and repairs to bridge structures are being carried out on the highway. The Autobahn GmbH recommends paying attention to traffic reports and considering any disruptions in route planning.

The closure of the interchange Gelnhausen-West on the A66 is due to extensive construction work on the highway, including road surface renovations and repairs to bridge structures. Motorists should be aware of the detour and any potential delays caused by this construction, as advised by the Autobahn GmbH.

Read also: