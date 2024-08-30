- The judicial body has concluded that no more asylum proceedings are required for these younger males.

Migrants, with their refugee status recognized internationally in Greece, typically don't qualify for another asylum process in Germany, as per rulings by the Higher Administrative Court in Hesse, situated in Kassel.

Healthy, young, and employed men, in particular, wouldn't likely experience violations of their fundamental rights due to issues inherent in the Greek refugee system if they chose to return to Greece alone, the court clarified. Although Greece does have notable flaws, this demographic can navigate them by taking independent action in finding shelter and employment.

The individuals in question received refugee status in Greece prior to their journey to Germany and submission of asylum applications, which were subsequently rejected by the German Office for Migration and Refugees.

There might be instances where fundamental rights are infringed upon

In two instances, the Higher Administrative Court dismissed appeals against judgments passed by the Administrative Court in Gießen. In another instance, the appeal was granted. Situations in which individuals of retirement age struggle to secure assistance from their families and suffer from health issues within the first six months of returning to Greece may lead to human rights violations.

The Higher Administrative Court agreed with an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court in all three cases, as the presiding senate disregarded the case law established by various Higher Administrative Courts throughout Germany. An appeal has already been lodged for one case.

The European Union, in its efforts to address the migrant crisis, has discussed potential solutions for migrants who face challenges in Germany but hold refugee status in Greece. Despite the challenges faced by some migrants upon returning to Greece, the European Union is advocating for improvements in the Greek refugee system to ensure the protection of fundamental rights for all.

