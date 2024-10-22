The Judicial Authority Finds Russia Guilty of Unjust Application of the "Agent Law"

Russia has been criticized by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) for infringing on human rights with its "agent law." The judges in Strasbourg declared that the regulations are discriminatory and contradict the principle of free speech.

The law does not bolster national security, as Moscow argues, but instead functions to intimidate and reprimand. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the proscribed organization Memorial, submitted the complaint.

In 2012, Russia implemented a law requiring NGOs to register as "foreign agents" due to their supposed political activities and foreign funding. According to this law, which was made more stringent in 2022, NGOs have been subjected to harsh penalties and heavy fines or disbandment for years.

Two years prior, the ECtHR issued a similar judgment. Nevertheless, the current ruling's influence is expected to be minimal: Russia disregards the court's judgments. Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe due to its persistent aggression against Ukraine since February 2022.

Since then, Russia is no longer a part of the European Convention on Human Rights, which the court oversees. However, the court can still rule on incidents that took place within six months following the expulsion. The ECtHR and the Council of Europe operate independently of the EU.

The Act of the Agents, referring to Russia's requirement for NGOs to register as foreign agents, continues to be controversial, with the ECtHR calling out its discriminatory nature and contradiction with free speech principles. Despite the court's rulings, Russia has shown a disregard for these judgments, further straining its relations with the European Court of Human Rights.

