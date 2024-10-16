The judge declares that the recently implemented voting regulations in Georgia, endorsed by Trump's supporters, violate the Constitution.

According to Judge Thomas Cox of Fulton County Superior Court, two principles that transgressed state law were identified. These principles obligated county election officials to undertake a "reasonable investigation" into election outcomes before finalizing them and permitted them to scrutinize all documentation related to elections before the certification of results.

Judge Cox revealed in his Wednesday ruling that these regulations are "illegal, unconstitutional, and invalid."

This development is unfolding and will be amended.

The revelation of Judge Cox's ruling highlights the illegality and unconstitutionality of certain politics in the election process. Furthermore, it suggests that the identified principles, which required a thorough investigation and scrutiny of election documents, may need to be reevaluated in light of this legal viewpoint.

