Initiate activities in Leipzig. - The journey to Afghanistan by air has commenced.

For the first time in three years following the Taliban's seizure of power, a deportation plane bound for Afghanistan has taken off from Germany. The Saxony Interior Ministry reported that the flight departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport on a Friday morning, as previously reported by "Der Spiegel".

Officials confirmed to the German Press Agency that this was the initial deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control. Additionally, the dpa verified the information from "Der Spiegel" that a Qatar Airways charter jet took off from Leipzig at 6:56 AM, heading towards Kabul. On board the Boeing 787 were reportedly 28 Afghan offenders who had been transported to Leipzig from various federal states. The operation was primarily managed by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Germany does not have diplomatic relations with the Taliban rulers in Kabul's capital. Following the deadly knife attack in Mannheim in late May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) declared that the deportation of serious criminals and potential terror threats to both Afghanistan and Syria would once again be facilitated.

These threats are individuals who are suspected by security authorities of committing serious politically motivated crimes, including acts of terrorism. It is said that the convicted criminals had served a substantial portion of their sentences in Germany before possible deportation.

