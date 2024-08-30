- The journey on A70 towards Bayreuth has been halted due to a truck collision.

Following a crash with a truck, the A70 motorway in the Kulmbach area is blocked in the route towards Bayreuth. Preliminary investigations suggest that the truck struck the median barrier around early morning, as per the police's announcement.

Additional information wasn't promptly disclosed. Instead, traffic is being redirected from Thurnau-Ost, according to police communiqués. Motorists are encouraged to steer clear of the area.

Due to the road blockage on the A70 motorway, alternative transport routes are being explored for commuters heading towards Bayreuth. This situation highlights the importance of reliable telecommunications and transport networks during such incidents.

