- The jobless count in Schleswig-Holstein has risen.

"Unemployment in Schleswig-Holstein saw an increase of roughly 3,800 individuals, bringing the total to approximately 95,000, as reported by the Federal Employment Agency's regional office in Kiel for August. This marked a 0.3-point rise in the unemployment rate, now standing at 5.9%. Comparatively, the rate was at 5.7% in August of last year, with a decrease of 4,800 unemployed individuals."

Markus Biercher, leader of the North Regional Directorate, commented, "The rise in unemployment figures isn't unprecedented, given the traditional summer slowdown resulting from holidays and vacation time during August." He added, "At present, potential employers have a bright chance of nabbing capable workers."

Workforce Demand Details

The Employment Agency reported that job demand in August fell short of that from the previous year. The total number of vacancies stood at 25,800, a decrease of 1,600 from the same time last year. Since February of this year, job seekers have had access to between 25,000 and 26,000 open positions every month.

In total, 37,400 job positions were reported to the Employment Agency from January to August, with a slight decrease of 1,500 compared to the same period last year. "Thus, the demand for local job positions has experienced only a moderate decrease this year," explained Biercher.

Stormarn district had the lowest unemployment rate of 4.4% in August, while Dithmarschen district had the highest of 6.2%. Among the independent cities, Kiel and Lübeck had the lowest unemployment rate at 8.2%, while Neumünster had the highest at 8.8%.

