As the new academic term begins for numerous scholars, not everyone is fortunate enough to find reasonably priced lodging near their educational institutions. Student Services are observing a fresh form of social stratification emerging.

Matthias Anbuhl, the head of the German Student Services, has advocated for more budget-friendly accommodation options for students. "The scarcity of economical housing for students in university towns is a pressing social concern," Anbuhl expressed to the German press. He advocated for: "We urgently need more affordable housing for students, which can be created through the federal-state program 'Young Living'."

"The consistent rise in students' rental costs presents a risk of a new form of social stratification: I can only study where I can still afford the rent - especially if I come from a less privileged background," Anbuhl cautioned. This, he believed, would result in "a catastrophic setback for educational and social policies."

He highlighted the lengthy waiting lists for dormitory spots: "According to the prediction of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs, around 505,000 individuals will begin their university studies in the winter semester 2024/2025," Anbuhl noted. "At the commencement of the previous winter semester 2023/2024, over 32,000 students were on the waiting list for a dormitory spot in eleven renowned university towns where affordable student housing is notoriously scarce."

As of mid-September this year, the number had increased to around 34,500, he added, surpassing the number from the previous year. An investigation by the RND revealed this in reports from individual student services.

Student housing report reveals trends

As per the current student housing report by the financial services provider MLP and the Institute of the German Economy (IW), students have to pay more for newly rented rooms in shared apartments or apartments. Last year, so-called offer rents rose on average by 5.1 percent.

For the analysis, rents in 38 German university towns were evaluated, which were advertised on prominent property portals and in newspapers during the second quarter. With the exception of Heidelberg, rental prices increased at all locations. The most notable increase was witnessed in Berlin (up 9.4 percent) and Leipzig (up 9.3 percent). The most modest price increases were in Würzburg and Tübingen (both 1.6 percent).

