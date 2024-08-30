Upcoming federal election to be held in Germany during 2025 - The issue of Chancellor's eligibility for the position needs resolution at an EU level, as per Wegner.

Berlin's City Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is pushing to involve the CDU and CSU state leaders, Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder, along with other key figures, in selecting the chancellor candidate. Wegner voiced his stance in an interview with "Der Spiegel," stating, "In my view, it's crucial that the minister-presidents of the states, the presidency, and the federal board all have a say in this matter." He emphasizes the importance of a structured approach. "Following the state elections, we'll collectively decide on a process," Wegner added.

Currently, Merz and Söder are planning to settle the matter among themselves. On this topic, Wegner commented, "The chairs of CDU and CSU also benefit from a decision grounded in a broader scope, enabling us to enter the federal election as an united front." He aims to avoid the divisive and uncoordinated scenario seen before the 2021 federal election. Wegner acknowledged that all three contenders, Merz, Söder, and North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, are all "strong personalities."

