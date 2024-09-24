The issue lies with the tongue.

To celebrate the 20th season anniversary of "Farmer Wants a Wife", Inka Bause invites 14 potential suitors to Brandenburg. At a formal gathering, Inka selects who joins the week-long farm experience. One participant finds the whole situation a bit overwhelming.

When they launched "Farmer Wants a Wife" 20 years ago, the youngest farmer was only two years old. Now, he's in search of love himself! Aren't those milestones sweet?, Inka Bause exclaimed at the start of this year's anniversary season of "Farmer Wants a Wife". Back then, people laughed but now, it's one of the most popular and successful dating formats in the country. For this anniversary, they bring 14 hopefuls from each corner of the nation on this thrilling journey.

To get things started, everyone reads their received love letters. This year's most popular candidate, Yannik, received the most fan mail and is excited to impress the selected ladies with his homemade tonka bean liqueur at the barn party. In Brandenburg’s picturesque setting, Inka Bause hosts the grand meet-and-greet. Dressed in a vibrant floral dress, she steals as many glances as the single ladies, who mainly appear in stylish dirndls.

"There they are—your ladies and gentlemen!", Inka declares the start of the big matchmaking game.

Feathers, horseshoes, and plenty of booze

Everyone quickly warms up. Each person is assigned their dream partners. Conversations are struck within minutes with gifts they've brought along. This anniversary season, the participants seem to have emphasized "celebration" in their schedules, as every other gift bag contains a high-proof bottle of alcohol. Alongside booze, handcrafted peacock feather wreaths and beautifully wrapped horseshoes make it on the gift table. Everyone quickly opens up to the warmth of these thoughtful gestures.

Dairy farmer Heino is in high spirits. The 50-year-old brought plenty of his homemade egg liqueur for the chosen three. During the tasting, Tantra masseur Gernot impresses with his "tongue skills": "This already slides right off the tongue!", farmer Heino jokes. Marvin, the camel enthusiast, is amenable to fun but clears up any misconceptions: "Camels are not goldfish!", Marvin clarifies.

An unforgettable spotlight moment

A critical rule for aspiring contestants on Future Edition of "Farmer Wants a Wife": Unwanted attention-seeking might not always lead to a positive outcome. The 21-year-old Anna learns this lesson at the most unfortunate moment. In love with farmhand Paul, she tries to serenade him with her acoustic guitar, channeling Whitney Houston. Not only the bashful child farmer Sarah is unimpressed but the visibly startled Paul as well.

A few minutes later, Saxon Paul selects Viola and Sarah. Poor Anna must recognize that “music” may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Fortunately, Inka quickly comforts the heartbroken Anna.

Just before closing time and a cold beer, the question arises—what happened to riding instructor Heiner? Both his chosen ladies, Ulrike and Heike, shrug their shoulders. Heiner had to be rushed to the hospital just before the start of the matchmaking event. Overexcitement weakened the 70-year-old to the point that he was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Whether Heiner will return to the barn party after his hospital checks and finally meet his ladies, fans will find out in the next episode.

This season, each participant brought thoughtful gifts to the gathering, such as high-proof alcohol, handcrafted peacock feather wreaths, and horseshoes. After reading their love letters, Yannik, the most popular candidate, showcased his homemade tonka bean liqueur.

In a surprising turn of events, Anna attempted to win over farmhand Paul with her acoustic guitar performance, but it didn't go as planned, resulting in an unimpressed audience and a visibly startled Paul.

Read also: