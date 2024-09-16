The Israeliadministration asserts that avoiding military engagements in Lebanon is not feasible, according to their assessment.

The opportunity for a peaceful resolution to the tussle between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is diminishing, as per Defense Minister Galant's assertions. A diplomatic intermediary from the U.S. cautions the Israeli administration about the repercussions of intensifying the situation.

An imminent significant conflict between Israel and the Shia Lebanese militia Hezbollah seems imminent, going by official statements from the Israeli leadership. Defense Minister Joav Galant stated, as per his office, that securing the safe return of displaced Israeli citizens in the north to their houses necessitates "military action." The chance of a diplomatic resolution, however, appears to be decreasing due to Hezbollah's attachment to the radical Islamic terror group Hamas and its unwillingness to end the conflict, Galant mentioned.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared this perspective during a meeting with Hochstein, stating that the residents of the border area cannot return to their homes without a fundamental transformation in the security scenario in the north.

Hochstein has been endeavoring for months to ease tensions along the volatile border between Israel and its northern neighbor Hezbollah. According to Israeli channel N12, Hochstein alerted top Israeli political figures to the harmful consequences of a larger war that could potentially widen in the region.

Ever since the initiation of the Gaza war nearly a year ago, Hezbollah has been shelling Israel, and they're willing to cease weapons supply only after a truce in the Palestinian coastal strip. Israel insists that Hezbollah withdraws from the border region, as per a UN resolution. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has led to the displacement of several thousands of people from both countries' border regions since its inception.



