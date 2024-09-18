The Israeli minister of defense advocated for termination.

Netanyahu's political camp is persistently pushing for Defense Minister Galant's ousting. The two leaders have been at odds for a while now, mainly due to their contrasting approaches towards ending the Gaza conflict. Galant, backed by the U.S., is advocating for a truce, while Netanyahu is demanding an all-out victory.

The potential removal of the Defense Minister could significantly impact Israel's ongoing multi-front conflict and the U.S.'s efforts to bring it to an end. As relations between the U.S. and Netanyahu worsened due to the Prime Minister's inability to negotiate a peace accord in Gaza, Galant reportedly spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Austin nearly 70 times on the phone and on several occasions in person over the 11 months of the conflict, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

Such a dismissal would further distance Netanyahu from the military leadership, who view the Prime Minister's promise of a decisive victory over Hamas as impractical and are advocating for a pause in Gaza to allow weary troops to focus on the conflict with Hezbollah on the Lebanese border. According to ex-Defense Minister Gantz, such a change of Defense Minister before a potential escalation in the north, which could escalate into a regional conflict, would be reckless from a security standpoint, potentially costing lives and the nation's future.

Netanyahu and Galant barely communicate

Meanwhile, Israel's security agency, Shin Bet, revealed on Tuesday that they had thwarted a bombing attempt by Hezbollah targeting a high-level Israeli security figure. No names were disclosed. The Shin Bet announcement came just before the detonation of pagers carried by numerous Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon on Tuesday. Several were injured, and the explosions were spread across the country.

The tension between Netanyahu and Galant has been growing for months, with the two barely communicating outside of security meetings, according to credible sources. Galant, a Likud party member, has openly criticized the Prime Minister in meetings, parliamentary sessions, and even public press conferences.

