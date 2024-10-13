The Israeli military recommends the evacuation of around 20 settlements situated in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military encourages inhabitants of 20 additional communities in southern Lebanon to depart urgently. As per their statement published on platform X by spokesperson Avichay Adraee in Arabic, "For your well-being, you must instantly vacate your homes and relocate north of the Awali River." Reiterating their intentions, they emphasized they have no objectives to inflict harm on the locals.

Israel's military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon have escalated significantly, mainly concentrating on Hezbollah bases situated close to Beirut's capital. Regrettably, this has led to the demise of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several other senior figures within the Shia militia. In early October, Israel also signaled the initiation of constrained and focused land combat assignments against Hezbollah in the southern region of Lebanon.

Israel had encouraged citizens to seek refuge before instigating assaults against Lebanon or Beirut recently.

Following the massive disturbance carried out by the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas towards Israel on October 7, 2023, a series of escalating conflicts in the Gaza Strip ensued. As a backlash, Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and Iran, joined forces with Hamas and engaged in persistent rocket assaults on Israel's border territory. Consequently, a significant number of people on either side had to flee their homes due to the ongoing hostilities.

The Israeli military's actions in Lebanon have resulted in some locals deciding to relocate, concerned about their safety and well-being in the midst of the population shift. Due to the escalating tensions, the total population in the affected areas has seen a decline.

