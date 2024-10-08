The Israeli military initiates a fresh operation in northern Gaza, perceiving indications of Hamas reorganizing.

Despite the focus shifting towards Lebanon due to Israeli forces intensifying their attacks against Hezbollah, Israel has remained active in Gaza and is once again focusing on an area it declared free of Hamas earlier.

In another area of Gaza, at least 25 individuals lost their lives following Israeli airstrikes that hit a mosque and a school in the center of the region, hospital authorities report. Israel alleges Hamas was present in both buildings.

Israel conducted airstrikes throughout Saturday night into Sunday in northern Gaza, targeting what the military described as "weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure sites, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure sites."

In a statement, the military reported detecting Hamas presence and rebuilding efforts in the area, and continued with the operation to "disrupt."

Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed engagements with Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

Residents in the area have fled once more following warnings from the Israeli military about a fresh ground operation in Jabalya, which houses Gaza's largest refugee camp.

The Israeli military issued a new evacuation order for residents in northern Gaza, expanding the "humanitarian area" in Al-Mawasi.

"People left their homes this morning, not knowing where to go, carrying only basic belongings. There are no means of transportation," Abu Alaa Asaf, a Beit Lahiya resident, shared with CNN.

"We heard explosions all night long, as if the war had started today," Asaf said.

Some residents in northern Gaza are refusing to relocate, stating there isn't a safe location left within the enclave.

Mohammad Ibrahim, a 36-year-old resident of Jabalya, told CNN: "I, along with my two sons, have remained in Jabalya and will not leave. There is no safe place in Gaza, and death is the same here or there."

Jabalya is inhabited by Palestinians who have been displaced numerous times during the Israel-Gaza conflict. The camp has previously been targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the war.

In May, CNN reported that Israeli military activities resumed in northern Gaza, where they had claimed, in January, to have dismantled Hamas' command structure. During that period, the Israeli military stated Hamas was attempting to "regroup" in the area, casting doubt over Israel's goal of eliminating the group within the enclave.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, a mosque was struck by Israeli forces early Sunday, killing at least 21 people, while another attack on a school resulted in four fatalities, hospital officials said.

CNN footage showed chaos as bodies were retrieved from the rubble following the overnight attack on the religious site in Deir el Balah, where Palestinians were seeking refuge.

"The mosque was a shelter for displaced people, there are no militants or anything inside," said Nabil Nadda, who was nearby during the strike. "Just people who have no shelter, tents, or homes, so they took refuge in the mosque."

The Israeli military acknowledged striking both sites, labeling them "precise" and stating they were targeting Hamas "command and control" centers.

The renewed hostilities erupted on the eve of the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, which saw Hamas kill around 1,200 people in Israel and captured more than 250 hostages.

The Israeli offensive that followed in Gaza – which Israel claims is aimed at destroying Hamas – has resulted in more than 41,000 fatalities and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

