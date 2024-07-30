The Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah fighters

The Israeli army, according to its own statements, attacked military targets in Lebanon from the air and ground. In the nighttime operation, a member of the Hezbollah militia was killed.

The Israeli army said it struck around ten Hezbollah targets in seven different areas of southern Lebanon overnight. A fighter from the pro-Iranian militia was killed, the army said. It also hit "a Hezbollah weapons depot, terrorist infrastructure, military facilities, and a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon."

According to the army, the attacks were carried out from the air and ground. Israel blames the Lebanese Hezbollah militia for the deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, which killed 12 children and teenagers aged between 10 and 16 on a soccer field on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday of a "hard" response. Hezbollah militia denies responsibility for the attack.

The escalation of tensions led to discussions about the possibility of a 'War with Israel', with Hezbollah being a major concern due to the Israeli army's accusations. The army's retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon intensified these concerns.

