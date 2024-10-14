The Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones,' crafted through dragon fire, sells for around 1.5 million dollars at auction.

For four days, from Thursday to Saturday, the Heritage Auctions event in Dallas showcased around 900 items, such as suits of armor, swords, weapons, jewelry, and numerous other significant items from the HBO series.

The most expensive item was the one the series' characters fought over for eight seasons: the Iron Throne. After a fierce six-minute bidding war, it was sold for a whopping $1.49 million.

The replica was crafted from plastic and modeled after the original screen-used version, then completed with metallic paint and ornate jewelry. In the series, the throne was made using dragon breath, melting the swords of defeated adversaries and becoming a symbol of power's relentless struggle throughout the show's run.

Heritage Auctions reported on Sunday that the event garnered a total of $21.1 million from over 4,500 bidders. The auction ranked as Heritage's second-best entertainment event, just short of the record set by a Debbie Reynolds sale in 2011.

Heritage Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena stated, when reflecting on the event, that he anticipated a strong response.

“These are one-of-a-kind masterpieces, crafted by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers, who dedicated countless hours to bring George R.R. Martin's brilliant novels to life,” Maddalena said. “Fans wanted a piece of the ‘Game of Thrones’ magic.”

Beyond the Iron Throne, over 30 items sold for six-figure prices.

Kit Harington's famous sword, Longclaw, went for an impressive $400,000, while his night's watch outfit, with its heavy cape, fetched $337,500. Both items sparked intense bidding wars.

The starting bids ranged from $500 to $20,000, but many items fetched significantly more. This was the case for several ensembles worn by Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. A gray suede outfit worn by Daenerys sold for $112,500, $100,000 over its initial bid, and a red velvet dress worn by Cersei in her final appearance on the show sold for $137,500, surpassing its initial bid by $122,500.

Suits of armor also proved popular, particularly when they included sought-after weapons. Jaime Lannister's black-leather armor ensemble brought in $275,000, while his Kingsguard armor – including his well-known Oathkeeper longsword – sold for $212,500. The Queensguard armor worn by the character, Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, sold for $212,500 as well.

According to Jay Roewe, HBO's senior vice president of global incentives and production planning, when the auction announcement was made in September, the sale indicates the series' enduring influence five years after its finale.

“‘Game of Thrones’ was a cultural phenomenon. It was a cultural phenomenon in high-end television. It was a cultural phenomenon for HBO,” he said. “It's left an impact on the culture.”

HBO is a subsidiary of CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Iron Throne replica, showcasing a luxurious style with its metallic paint and ornate jewelry, was the most expensive item sold at the auction. High-end bidders were drawn to the auction, as they sought to own a piece of the luxury and style that was distinctly associated with 'Game of Thrones'.

Read also: