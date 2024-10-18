The Iowa school shooting was the result of meticulous planning by the solitary perpetrator, according to an investigation.

The account, summarizing the sequence of events, highlighted that the victims seemed to have been chosen at random due to their proximity, instead of being deliberate targets. The 17-year-old perpetrator, Dylan Butler, apparently showed indicators of potential danger that went unheeded or unreported.

As per the report, Butler's actions that morning appeared to be impulsive and driven by a suicide wish, wishing to drag others into his demise.

Butler entered the school through the main entrance, camouflaging his weapons, and hid in a student bathroom for approximately 20 minutes until the school started swelling with students and staff. Upon this, he emerged and commenced firing, the report revealed.

The investigation disclosed that the shotgun utilized by Butler probably originated from a substantial gun collection within his extended family, and was taken without the owner's consent. A revolver discovered on Butler had been legally procured by his father in 2020 and kept unguarded in their residence, according to Iowa Department of Public Safety Director Stephan Bayens.

The report also lauded the valor of Dan Marburger, Principal of Perry High School, who, despite his own injuries, called out to Butler by name and implored him to cease shooting.

"I can verify that he saved lives that day," Bayens asserted during a press conference on Friday. "He called the shooter by name, repeatedly. ‘Dylan, don’t do it! Dylan, stop! Dylan, let’s talk!’ after being shot more than once. (...) Every time he called that name out, the shooter heard his name, looked, and turned towards the sound, thereby diverting his attention from his intended target."

Marburger succumbed to his injuries ten days post the shooting, as CNN had previously reported.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, they found the assailant with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities disclosed in January.

The Dallas County attorney's office mentioned that the evidence in the case "does not justify charges at the state level against anyone."

"Although this determination signifies the culmination of the investigation, the repercussions of this tragedy on the victims, their families, and the whole community continue to be substantial," county attorney Jeannine Ritchie wrote. "We extend our ongoing support to those impacted and will remain by their side as the community recuperates from this devastating loss."

The Perry High School shooting represented the second shooting on a school premise in 2024, as per a CNN analysis. As of September 19, there have been at least 50 school shootings in the United States this year, according to CNN's previous report.

