The International Monetary Fund adjusts its downward projection for Germany's economic growth.

The IMF has adjusted its forecast for Germany's economy, predicting a growth of just 0.8% next year. This is a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to their July prediction. This information is based on the IMF's recent publication in Washington.

As for this year, the IMF is forecasting a flatline in terms of GDP growth, signifying no significant progress. Although the IMF's prognosis for the worldwide economy shows some improvement, it's far from optimistic. It's estimated to expand by 3.2% both this year and the next. The IMF categorizes the global economic landscape as "relatively stable, but not extraordinarily so," and has issued warnings about potential risks and uncertainties.

